Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau: the hockey world in mourning

The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are currently the talk of the town. After all, the former Flames and Blue Jackets player had several years left in the NHL, and his younger brother wasn’t even 30 yet.

Tributes are everywhere on social networks.

I’m obviously not going to put everything I’ve seen here, because that would be quite a project, but I want you to know that the hockey world is really behind the Gaudreau family, who must be going through a terrible time right now.

The Toronto Maple Leafs join the entire hockey community in mourning the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames… – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 30, 2024

Of course, the Columbus Blue Jackets made a few posts concerning their former player, but it should be noted that the Calgary Flames also did so.After all, these days, the contractual issues of two years ago are no longer important.Like the Blue Jackets, the Flames changed their profile picture and cover image on Twitter to pay tribute to the wildly talented #13.

He wasn’t nicknamed Johnny Hockey by chance.

We can expect to see both Bettman Circuit teams paying tribute to the player soon, but possibly also throughout the upcoming hockey season.

After all, mourning won’t happen in just a few days.

In addition to each club’s first home game, let’s keep an eye on November 29, when the Flames will be in Ohio, and December 3, when the Blue Jackets will be in Alberta. We imagine that Johnny and Matthew’s lives will be celebrated.

To be continued in the coming months. After all, in the short term, the Gaudreau family will be left to mourn.

