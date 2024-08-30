Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau: the hockey world in mourning

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau: the hockey world in mourningAuteur: jdavis
The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are currently the talk of the town. After all, the former Flames and Blue Jackets player had several years left in the NHL, and his younger brother wasn’t even 30 yet.
I’m obviously not going to put everything I’ve seen here, because that would be quite a project, but I want you to know that the hockey world is really behind the Gaudreau family, who must be going through a terrible time right now.
– P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) August 30, 2024
In total shock Rest in peace Johnny Hockey @BlueJacketsNHL @NHL pic.twitter.com/FVQ75iaGE1
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) August 30, 2024
The Toronto Maple Leafs join the entire hockey community in mourning the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.
Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames…
– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 30, 2024
He wasn’t nicknamed Johnny Hockey by chance.
After all, mourning won’t happen in just a few days.
In addition to each club’s first home game, let’s keep an eye on November 29, when the Flames will be in Ohio, and December 3, when the Blue Jackets will be in Alberta. We imagine that Johnny and Matthew’s lives will be celebrated.
IT’S OFFICIAL #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov has made SKA’s main team.
He’ll wear #91.
HC SKA pic.twitter.com/jbPjIHTPGm
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 30, 2024
MATTHEW BARNABY talks addiction@MattBarnaby3636
Full Episode out now!
: https://t.co/mRBAGPEKSl
: https://t.co/L6QTN3zl1T
: https://t.co/YNanNXv01f#RawKnucklesPodcast #ChrisNilan #hockey #rawknuckles pic.twitter.com/nK3oXlSJ5U
– The Raw Knuckles Podcast (@RawKnucklesPod) August 30, 2024