Johnny Gaudreau’s death: an avoidable tragedy

The news of the day is clearly the sad news involving Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Both men lost their lives while riding their bikes.An intoxicated man behind the wheel of his car hit the brothers, and they both died.Right now, the hockey world is in mourning. Everyone is in shock that a player in his prime will not be around for the rest of his life.

It’s always confronting to see a healthy young man lose his life in such a way. It reminds us that no one is invincible and that anything can happen.

But above all, it reminds us that this was an avoidable tragedy.

After all, even if drinking and driving is a scourge that is taken more seriously than it used to be, it’s still something that can easily be avoided, but isn’t always.

It’s 2024. Inexcusable to be drunk and driving. Get an Uber, a Lyft, a cab. Have a friend pick you up. I don’t care. https://t.co/IGuQEqxbnl – Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_NJD) August 30, 2024

The message here is that there are alternatives to drinking and driving. Ask for a lift, walk, take a cab, wait until tomorrow: driving under the influence of alcohol is not the only way to get from point A to point B.Johnny and Matthew are survived by their family. We know that Johnny had two young children who will grow up without a father due to a bad decision by a man who drank too much.But by family, we also mean the Gaudreau parents, who must be inconsolable, and their sister Katie.

She was originally due to be married today. Obviously, under the circumstances, it’s impossible to think that a happy wedding will take place as planned with what’s just happened.

Of course, her friends throughout the NHL, particularly in Calgary and Columbus, and all those who love hockey, are also in mourning this morning. But we’re thinking of the brothers’ closest friends right now.

Overtime

