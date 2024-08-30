Johnny Gaudreau’s death: an avoidable tragedy

Johnny Gaudreau’s death: an avoidable tragedyAuteur: dmiller
It’s always confronting to see a healthy young man lose his life in such a way. It reminds us that no one is invincible and that anything can happen.
After all, even if drinking and driving is a scourge that is taken more seriously than it used to be, it’s still something that can easily be avoided, but isn’t always.
It's 2024. Inexcusable to be drunk and driving. Get an Uber, a Lyft, a cab. Have a friend pick you up. I don't care.
– Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_NJD) August 30, 2024
She was originally due to be married today. Obviously, under the circumstances, it’s impossible to think that a happy wedding will take place as planned with what’s just happened.
Of course, her friends throughout the NHL, particularly in Calgary and Columbus, and all those who love hockey, are also in mourning this morning. But we’re thinking of the brothers’ closest friends right now.
