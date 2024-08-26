Patrik Laine reportedly turned down a trade before being swapped to the Habs

Patrik Laine reportedly turned down a trade before being swapped to the HabsAuteur: ewilson
We’re not done talking about it yet.
What you need to know is that the Habs, of course, weren’t the only team in the race for his services. There were other clubs who also wanted to uproot him from Ohio. No one other than the Habs could or would take his entire salary, though.
But just because he wanted out doesn’t mean he wanted out at all costs.
We don’t know which team, but it wasn’t the Habs, who weren’t on his no-trade list.
So, even if he couldn’t refuse the Habs’ deal, you’d think he’ d be happy to be heading to Montreal for the next two seasons.
Renaud Lavoie added that towards the end of last season, he didn’t think Laine was seriously on the Habs’ radar. There was more talk of Trevor Zegras and Martin Necas, who ended up staying put all summer.
So we’ll see what Laine is able to accomplish next in Montreal. Even though he obviously wanted to be traded to the Habs, how will he deal with the pressure?
Because yes, even if we know the circumstances of the transaction, the Finn will be under pressure from the fans in town. And that’s to be expected.
