Martin Necas says he's happy to stay in Carolina
Although he’s never publicly requested a trade, it’s understandable that Necas wants to play more often.
Trying to go dark this week (“no chance,” says the boss), but here’s a written 32 from the NHL/NHLPA European media tour.
Enjoy the last week of summer, everyone. https://t.co/kZOYGX4VBh
“I didn’t believe in it anymore. There was a lot of talk between me and the Canes, it was 50/50. I didn’t have the best season, I wasn’t happy. But we turned the page and found a way for me to stay for two more years.” – Martin Necas
And that’s what he mentioned, based on what Elliotte Friedman reports in his text.
“I really feel like Carolina is my home. I was drafted there, I played five seasons there. At the end of the day, I’m very happy to be back, so I can prove to people that I’m a better player than I was last year.” – Martin Necas
Necas is definitely excited about staying in Carolina, even if he can’t expect to get much playing time unless he performs accordingly.
With forwards like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis seemingly forming the Canes‘ top line at the end of the season, Necas will have to prove that he deserves more playing time.
Overtime
– The Chicago duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews terrorized opposing goaltenders in shootouts.
The kings of the shootout
Here’s a look at the players with the most shootout goals in NHL history…do any of these surprise you?
[h/t https://t.co/R72Tsdc1jJ] pic.twitter.com/u1nGvNcpIq
– What a bad decision not to have kept Wilfrid Nancy’s services in Montreal.
Another trophy for Wilfried Nancy, Rudy Camacho and Mo Farsi. @ColumbusCrew
Nancy in 1 1/2 years:
-MLS Cup Champion
-Champion Leagues Cup
-Champions League finalist
All-Star Game Coach https://t.co/szuAusKiho
– Well done.
Cody Fajardo gets 300 passing yards for the 15th time in his career, fifth with the @MTLAlouettes and third this season. @RDSca
– What a goal!
Mo Farsi : Ayoye! https://t.co/p8fw0RxvNC
– There are a lot of negative comments on social networks, she’s doing well not to worry about it anymore.
She confirms she’ll never do that againhttps://t.co/iTi65ypD8W
