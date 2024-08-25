Skip to content
Martin Necas says he’s happy to stay in Carolina

Martin Necas was a very popular name during the off-season.

The 25-year-old Czech is said to have requested a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, if his father is to be believed, and all sorts of rumours have been circulating about him ever since.

Although he’s never publicly requested a trade, it’s understandable that Necas wants to play more often.

Last year, the Czech played an average of 17:21 per game and was rarely used on the first wave of the power play.

He could very well play on a first line and a first power-play wave elsewhere in the NHL.

This is probably something he was looking for after being eliminated in the second round this year, and which would have prompted him to request a trade.

Earlier today, Elliotte Friedman published an article on Sportsnet as part of 32 Thoughts.

In it, we note a section concerning the Necas saga (item #17 in the article).

At one point, no one could see Necas staying with the Hurricanes.

As the rumors intensified, several teams signaled their interest in the right-handed center.

Even Necas himself was no longer sure of his fate.

“I didn’t believe in it anymore. There was a lot of talk between me and the Canes, it was 50/50. I didn’t have the best season, I wasn’t happy. But we turned the page and found a way for me to stay for two more years.” – Martin Necas

After all, Necas was drafted by Carolina and played his entire career there.

And that’s what he mentioned, based on what Elliotte Friedman reports in his text.

“I really feel like Carolina is my home. I was drafted there, I played five seasons there. At the end of the day, I’m very happy to be back, so I can prove to people that I’m a better player than I was last year.” – Martin Necas

Necas is definitely excited about staying in Carolina, even if he can’t expect to get much playing time unless he performs accordingly.

With forwards like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis seemingly forming the Canes‘ top line at the end of the season, Necas will have to prove that he deserves more playing time.

Necas is undoubtedly brimming with talent.

He has 243 points in 362 career games, including a 71-point season in 2022-23.

His last season of 53 points in 77 games in 23-24 was a disappointment, and he seems ready to bounce back and prove to people that he deserves his place as a first-line player.

