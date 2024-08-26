No, Patrik Laine won’t have a nanny following him around 24/7

Ah, dear Patrik Laine.

He’s the talk of the town even though the season hasn’t started yet. Imagine what it’ll be like when it does start and he’s producing or not producing at all.

After all, even if I don’t think he can help the Habs think about the playoffs, he still has the potential to energize the attack.

But hey. Before talking about 30, 35 or 40 goals in his case, we’ll have to ask ourselves if he’s in the right frame of mind to perform at the height of his very great talent.

Of course, the Habs will give him resources to help him, and they’ll have veterans to coach him, but…

But if you think the Habs are going to impose a nanny on him to watch his every move, Luc Gélinas has some news for you: it’s not going to happen.

Speaking on BPM Sports, the RDS journalist said he’d done his homework and is convinced that, no, the Habs won’t be imposing a nanny on him, as Pierre McGuire said in recent days.

As well as saying it surely wouldn’t make the Players’ Association happy, Gélinas said the club’s leaders would do their job to keep him on the straight and narrow.

And since he’s just proposed to his girlfriend, that should keep him on the straight and narrow too.

The RDS reporter added that Scott Gomez, a “confirmed bachelor” during his time in Montreal, was bringing his mother to town in the playoffs to keep him accountable. But that was his decision: it wasn’t imposed.

Renaud Lavoie, who was also on BPM Sports this morning for the return of regular programming, also thinks that Laine having a nanny doesn’t make sense.

In Overtime

– A pass for the Habs hopeful.