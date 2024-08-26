Expansion: the USA is the answer for Bettman

Expansion: the USA is the answer for BettmanAuteur: ataylor
With expansion costs so high, he’d be crazy not to.
But even though we’ve been talking about expansion for a long time, it’s still very unclear. How many clubs will be added to the league? In which cities? When will it happen?
And by reading Friedman’s piece, which he wrote in conversation with Bill Daly, we begin to answer some big questions.
American expansion. The word “American” is important because Gary Bettman, from what we understand, feels he’s behind the other big leagues with only 25 clubs south of the border.
That’s why the questions we’re asking are mostly about the U.S. and not about places like Quebec City, for example.
Remember: Quebec City isn’t in the United States… and people in the capital are starting to lose hope. You can see it in the hype – or lack of it – surrounding the Kings’ visit to Centre Vidéotron.
But when? It’s hard to say when the NHL will want to expand its ranks, but it’s safe to assume that if investors are willing to put money on the table, Gary Bettman won’t wait long.
So even if nothing is decided, we still have to assume that Bettman and his group have a clear vision in mind of what they want. And now that Arizona’s lame duck is out of the league’s hair, expansion can surely happen even more easily.