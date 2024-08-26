Ivan Demidov and his feints of the day

Get ready: in 2024-2025, we’ll be covering Ivan Demidov. Take the hype around Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson in college…and kick it up a notch.

In the last few days, on the heels of the KHL preparatory schedule, we’ve been able to see that Demidov is healthy and able to dance with the puck.

And today’s game was no exception.

With his U23 club in action as part of a preparatory game, he put on a show. Although he didn’t blacken the score sheet, he danced like no one else on the ice.

Demidov (#11 red) had an outstanding third period today as Russia’s U23 team prevailed 4-2 vs. AK Bars. He set up the GWG and had several other great plays. He is not showing any ill effects from his ankle injury from last spring. pic.twitter.com/5d5W85tPrt – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 26, 2024

The eye test was conclusive.

This guy is clearly capable of handling the puck at full speed. He can protect the disc. He’s also capable of being very creative to get out of a jam.

But what do I like most? He’s not a puck eater.

Demidov pass to Lazutin for the chance pic.twitter.com/3p0TnIC69N – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 26, 2024

Often, when the sequence ends, he won’t be the first to shoot. He’ll try to spot a teammate who’s free, so he can pass the puck to him. Pairing him with a Cole Caufield or Patrik Laine one day could be… interesting.

That said, if he can create space, he’ll shoot.

TOO GOOD

Look at this chance created by Ivan Demidov in OT #GoHabsGo #Puchkov pic.twitter.com/ZC0StJI3oe – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 26, 2024

I look forward to seeing him in the regular season, but the highlights so far are encouraging. He’s a little reminiscent of Lane Hutson in the way he juggles the disc on the ice.

Note that in today’s game against Ak Bars, he not only collected an assist, but also managed to score in the shootout. The shootout wasn’t necessary: it was just for fun.

Overtime

– The agent is controversial.

– Sad anniversary.

One year ago, two of my idols left us on the same day. I had the privilege of even becoming friends with one of them. Thinking of you, Yvon. pic.twitter.com/UhQHhsKqT0 – Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) August 26, 2024

– The owner has confidence in his hockey men.

– Has Brendan Gallagher had his Instagram account hacked?

Did Brendan Gallagher’s ig get hacked or is he really out here advertising a crypto scheme pic.twitter.com/LLtFQO0LMa – Shaun (@shaun_has_em) August 26, 2024

– Yes.