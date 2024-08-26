Skip to content
News

Ivan Demidov and his feints of the day

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov and his feints of the day
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Get ready: in 2024-2025, we’ll be covering Ivan Demidov. Take the hype around Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson in college…and kick it up a notch.

In the last few days, on the heels of the KHL preparatory schedule, we’ve been able to see that Demidov is healthy and able to dance with the puck.

And today’s game was no exception.

With his U23 club in action as part of a preparatory game, he put on a show. Although he didn’t blacken the score sheet, he danced like no one else on the ice.

The eye test was conclusive.

This guy is clearly capable of handling the puck at full speed. He can protect the disc. He’s also capable of being very creative to get out of a jam.

But what do I like most? He’s not a puck eater.

Often, when the sequence ends, he won’t be the first to shoot. He’ll try to spot a teammate who’s free, so he can pass the puck to him. Pairing him with a Cole Caufield or Patrik Laine one day could be… interesting.

That said, if he can create space, he’ll shoot.

I look forward to seeing him in the regular season, but the highlights so far are encouraging. He’s a little reminiscent of Lane Hutson in the way he juggles the disc on the ice.

Note that in today’s game against Ak Bars, he not only collected an assist, but also managed to score in the shootout. The shootout wasn’t necessary: it was just for fun.

Overtime

– The agent is controversial.

– Sad anniversary.

– The owner has confidence in his hockey men.

– Has Brendan Gallagher had his Instagram account hacked?

– Yes.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content