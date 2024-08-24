Strong habs interest in Askarov: Kent Hughes still looking for a number one goalie

Heard a lot of different possibilities over the last week – including Montreal and New Jersey – but it’s the Sharks that get him – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2024

The week is still not over, and there have already been three major transactions in the National Hockey League this week.The most recent of these was the deal that sent talented young Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.Many Montreal Canadiens fans had hoped to see Askarov land in Montreal, but in the end it was in California that he would pursue his career.This was a disappointment for some fans, especially considering that, according to information from renowned tipster Elliotte Friedman, the Habs and Kent Hughes were in the running for the young Russian goaltender.In the end, the Nashville Predators will have preferred their discussions with Mike Grier and the Sharks.

However, with the Habs’ interest in Askarov, we can draw a few conclusions.

Indeed, learning that the Habs have discussed Askarov with the Preds may indicate that Kent Hughes is still looking for a number-one goaltender, despite the presence of Samuel Montembeault in net.

You’d think that if the Habs were trying to arrange a deal for Askarov, Cayden Primeau would be involved.

It would have been surprising if the Habs had once again started the season with three NHL goalies.

So, the goal would probably have been to split the work between Montembeault and Askarov, which would have removed Montembeault’s tag as number-one goalie.

This means that, despite all the good words about Monty, management was ready to take on a top-notch goalie with enormous potential.And even with an excellent future goalie on the roster in Jacob Fowler, Kent Hughes was ready to add another NHL-ready goalie right away.

Of course, we shouldn’t assume that Kent Hughes is currently searching high and low for another goaltender.

Management has confidence in Montembeault, but Askarov is the kind of young goalie who is virtually never available on the trade market, so it was worth a try.

It’s all very interesting, and proves once again that Kent Hughes is open to all possibilities to improve his team, no matter what he already has on hand.

In short, the Patrik Laine deal and the interest in Askarov really show that the Habs are turning the final corner in their rebuild and are looking to improve in the short term, starting now.

