Strong habs interest in Askarov: Kent Hughes still looking for a number one goalie

Heard a lot of different possibilities over the last week – including Montreal and New Jersey – but it’s the Sharks that get him
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2024
However, with the Habs’ interest in Askarov, we can draw a few conclusions.
Very interesting that Montreal was in the mix for Askarov: I’m personally very chill with Montembeault/Primeau and Fowler coming up, interesting that our front office may see it differently.
Do you think the Habs need better goaltending? https://t.co/iRp8fAgxqU
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) August 23, 2024
You’d think that if the Habs were trying to arrange a deal for Askarov, Cayden Primeau would be involved.
So, the goal would probably have been to split the work between Montembeault and Askarov, which would have removed Montembeault’s tag as number-one goalie.
Of course, we shouldn’t assume that Kent Hughes is currently searching high and low for another goaltender.
It’s all very interesting, and proves once again that Kent Hughes is open to all possibilities to improve his team, no matter what he already has on hand.
Overtime
– It will be very interesting to see how he performs.
After missing almost all of last season with a knee injury, Kirby Dach is one of the #Habs‘ more intriguing wild cards heading into the upcoming season: https://t.co/ZjmuTNOjVQ
– HabsWorld.net (@habsworld_net) August 24, 2024
– Montreal CF will be in action tonight at Stade Saputo.
GAME DAY GAMEDAY
Pride match at Stade Saputo
: New England Revolution
: 19h30
: Saputo Stadium
: MLS Season Pass – Apple TV @RDSca @TSN_Sports
BPM Sports and TSN 690#CFMTL #SoccerForAll #SoccerForAll pic.twitter.com/vOWGknt2wg
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 24, 2024
– An important match with new acquisitions to keep an eye on.
Game day #CFMTL
Cf Mtl has a revamped roster with some new acquisitions ( Clark and Marshall-Rutty). Their opponents have also been reshuffled.
New faces for the REVS
Tim Parker league star defenseman acquired in trade with St. Louis….
– Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) August 24, 2024
– A last-ditch victory for Brighton against English giants Manchester United.
Brighton claim their second win of the season pic.twitter.com/6fLgSDKYn8
– 433 (@433) August 24, 2024
– A change in the Québécois’ camp.
He’ll be leaning on mom and dad for a while https://t.co/fXK9wboCzs
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 24, 2024