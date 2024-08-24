Skip to content
News

Juraj Slafkovský doesn’t want to be “the next Mikko Rantanen”.

 Auteur: ewilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Juraj Slafkovský doesn’t want to be “the next Mikko Rantanen”.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

When the Habs drafted Juraj Slafkovský first overall in 2022, it was with a view to him becoming one of the NHL’s top power forwards. He was a slightly riskier choice, but the club was banking on his high ceiling.

In that sense, he was often compared to other great power forwards. Mikko Rantanen was one name that came up a lot in the process.

But what does the main interested party think?

In an interview with Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports), the youngster was asked about the comparisons with Rantanen… and he wants nothing to do with it:

I don’t want to be the next Mikko Rantanen. I want to be myself. – Juraj Slafkovský

Slaf explains that he has no problem taking inspiration from other players, including Rantanen. That said, he wants to forge his own identity and become his own person.

Why be the next Mikko Rantanen when you can be the first Juraj Slafkovský?

Obviously, given that Slaf demonstrated last year that he’s capable of great success in the NHL, the fact that he wants to remain his own person is an encouraging sign. At just 20 years of age, he still has time to develop… especially since he’s under contract with the Habs for nine years.

During the interview, Slaf was reassuring about his “back discomfort”. He insists that he’ll be able to play tomorrow (and play 82 games), but that he preferred not to play in the Olympic qualifiers to make sure he’ll be 100% fit for Habs camp.

His priority is the Habs.

So you can sense that the youngster is confident about next season, and with a big contract in his pocket, he’ll want to prove that he’s capable of being a dominant player for 82 games this season.

And he’ll do it not by being the next Mikko Rantanen, but by being himself.

Overtime

– Speaking of players in the 2022 draft.

– The Habs should get away with it this year.

– It’s hard not to pick McDavid in the Art Ross race.

– That was something.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content