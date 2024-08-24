Juraj Slafkovský doesn’t want to be “the next Mikko Rantanen”.

When the Habs drafted Juraj Slafkovský first overall in 2022, it was with a view to him becoming one of the NHL’s top power forwards. He was a slightly riskier choice, but the club was banking on his high ceiling.

In that sense, he was often compared to other great power forwards. Mikko Rantanen was one name that came up a lot in the process.But what does the main interested party think?

In an interview with Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports), the youngster was asked about the comparisons with Rantanen… and he wants nothing to do with it:

I don’t want to be the next Mikko Rantanen. I want to be myself. – Juraj Slafkovský

Juraj Slafkovsky exudes confidence. What you saw in the 2nd half of the season? That’s just the beginning,” he warns. Futuristic training sessions with glasses are a thing of the past. He’s back to basics. “Last summer was too much!“https://t.co/rOD6Brvql1 – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 24, 2024

Slaf explains that he has no problem taking inspiration from other players, including Rantanen. That said, he wants to forge his own identity and become his own person.

Why be the next Mikko Rantanen when you can be the first Juraj Slafkovský?

Obviously, given that Slaf demonstrated last year that he’s capable of great success in the NHL, the fact that he wants to remain his own person is an encouraging sign. At just 20 years of age, he still has time to develop… especially since he’s under contract with the Habs for nine years.

During the interview, Slaf was reassuring about his “back discomfort”. He insists that he’ll be able to play tomorrow (and play 82 games), but that he preferred not to play in the Olympic qualifiers to make sure he’ll be 100% fit for Habs camp.

His priority is the Habs.

So you can sense that the youngster is confident about next season, and with a big contract in his pocket, he’ll want to prove that he’s capable of being a dominant player for 82 games this season.

And he’ll do it not by being the next Mikko Rantanen, but by being himself.

Overtime

– Speaking of players in the 2022 draft.

Logan Cooley this season: – scored one of the best goals of the season in Australia during the preseason

– put up 20g | 44pts in 82 games as a 19yo rookie If he takes a step next year, he could make Schmaltz one of the best 2Cs in the sport. pic.twitter.com/P1VY91sDrN – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 24, 2024

– The Habs should get away with it this year.

Will we see any goaltending trios this season? https://t.co/8cwHqQwQ8R – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 24, 2024

– It’s hard not to pick McDavid in the Art Ross race.

Who wins the Art Ross Trophy this upcoming season? – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) August 24, 2024

– That was something.