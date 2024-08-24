Skip to content
Ivan Demidov: a magnificent winning goal in overtime

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

As you probably already know, the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospect, Ivan Demidov, is currently in action at the Puchkov tournament, where the 18-year-old is captain of the U23 squad.

This tournament is a kind of preparatory tournament for the regular KHL season.

Earlier this week, he scored two superb goals, and today he added another.

He gave his team victory in overtime with a magnificent goal after completely stunning everyone on the ice.

The Habs prospect is really dominant right now, and once again, he had fun throughout the game today.

