Ivan Demidov: a magnificent winning goal in overtime

As you probably already know, the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospect, Ivan Demidov, is currently in action at the Puchkov tournament, where the 18-year-old is captain of the U23 squad.

Extension

This tournament is a kind of preparatory tournament for the regular KHL season. Earlier this week, he scored two superb goals , and today he added another.He gave his team victory in overtime with a magnificent goal after completely stunning everyone on the ice.Details to comeThe Habs prospect is really dominant right now, and once again, he had fun throughout the game today.