Peter Stastny praises Juraj Slafkovsky’s talent

Peter Stastny praises Juraj Slafkovsky’s talentAuteur: ewilson
Unfortunately, I’m a little too young, but I figure I’ll get to see a new generation of talent.
Right now, Slovakia’s up-and-coming players are very interesting.
Juraj Slafkovsky is the first name that comes to mind, but there’s also defenseman Simon Nemec, who will make an excellent brigadier.
And let’s not forget Filip Mesar, selected late in the first round that same year, who certainly has potential, just not as high as his two compatriots of the same age.
Recently, Peter Stastny sent flowers to the Montreal Canadiens’ first line player.
Stéphane Cadorette of Le Journal de Québec spoke to the Slovak legend, following the sad death of former Nordiques assistant GM Gilles Léger.
Even though Slaf is a member of the Habs, Stastny’s rival team for the majority of his career, the latter wasn’t afraid to throw flowers at the Habs colossus.
“I have to say that even if we hated the Canadiens on the ice, this organization has always had a lot of class. Slafkosvky has everything it takes to become an elite player.” – Peter Stastny
For those who don’t remember, Slafkovsky had scored seven goals in as many games against adults and several veterans playing in professional leagues other than the NHL.
Although he had a few lucky goals, it wasn’t pure luck, if Stastny’s words are anything to go by:
“He puts himself in a position to score and create something out of nothing because he’s always combative. He has good vision, so he can move well with the puck. To have all that together is an exceptional gift of life.” – Peter Stastny
Despite the fierce rivalry between the Nordiques and Canadiens, Stastny wasn’t afraid to acknowledge Slafkovsky’s talent.
