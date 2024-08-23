Nick Suzuki confirms: his peers are constantly talking about Martin St-Louis

Earlier this week, the Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine. It was a big deal, but it was also a great project for Martin St-Louis.

From now on, the Habs coach will be tasked with reviving one of the NHL’s best mavericks.

That said, when Laine spoke to the Montreal media, there was one thing that caught the eye: the Finn often insisted on the presence of MSL as a factor that prompted him to come to Montreal. It’s something Frank Seravalli also noted.

“One of the things I found fascinating about (Patrik Laine’s) conversation with the media was that he pointed out Marty St. Louis, the coach of the Habs, was a big selling point for him…it’s not often that you hear (coaching being at the top of the list).” – Frank Seravalli pic.twitter.com/gkW2R8kH08 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the ” MSLlure”, but Laine’s case is a concrete example of the Habs coach’s drawing power.

Because clearly, what goes on behind the Habs’ bench is something of a talking point. And in a piece for The Athletic, Arpon Basu confirms some of this: he chatted with Nick Suzuki, who confirmed that his peers are constantly asking him questions about his coach.

On the Canadiens and the critical component of belief in the midst of a rebuild. Patrik Laine is not guaranteed to reward that belief, but he does reinforce to the players – the most important people – that it is universally held in the organization. https://t.co/D3aDlrpDL3 – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) August 23, 2024

There’s definitely an aura around the Habs coach that’s attracting attention across the league. The fact that young offensive players have taken off under MSL ‘s tutelage, as well as the atmosphere that reigns in Montreal, are clearly factors that are recognized even far from Quebec.

The fact that he is a former player who was widely respected must contribute to all this, as must the fact that he has a different philosophy as a coach. Because if you’re talking about the appeal of a coach with a 75-100-26 career record behind the bench, it shows that he’s bringing something new to the table.

We know that Laine was among those who were charmed by the Habs coach, but in a market like Montreal, where it’s often difficult to attract free agents, having a coach who is an attraction in his own right is an asset to the team.

In Overtime

For once, if the Habs have something that works in their favor to attract players to Montreal, they might as well take advantage of it, right?

