No more long hair: Anthony Duclair gets a taste of Lou Lamoriello’s medicine

Some general managers in the world of professional sports have a few rules to follow in order to be part of the organization.In baseball, the New York Yankees require players to be clean-shaven and have a clean haircut.In the NHL, Lou Lamoriello is known throughout the league as a strict GM with some intense rules.Even Patrick Roy had to follow his rules when he was hired as head coach.

And now it’s the turn of another Québécois who recently joined the organization after signing a four-year contract to follow the GM’s rules: Anthony Duclair.

Lou Lamoriello seems fun pic.twitter.com/djWWhZaprw – World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) August 22, 2024

On his Instagram account, Duclair shared a story showing off his beautifully cropped locks.

Let’s see what Lamoriello’s rules look like.

First, a clean haircut and close shave of the beard is a must.During the playoffs, a beard is permitted, but hair must not extend beyond the collar of the jersey.

Secondly, Lamoriello doesn’t like high jersey numbers. The #40 is generally the maximum, with a few exceptions (Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 and Casey Cizikas #53).

It may be recalled that he allowed Jaromir Jagr to keep his #68 when he was in New Jersey.In addition, jewelry is prohibited and a suit is mandatory on game days, even on the plane and bus.

TSN’s Gord Miller has already shared some of the Islanders GM’s key rules.

Some of the other #LouRules:

-no facial hair (except the in playoffs)

-no long hair (past the collar)

-no jewelry (necklaces/earrings)

-jackets/ties must be worn to games and on the team bus/plane

-no broadcasters/media permitted on the team charter (including team broadcasters) https://t.co/dkkK6jAw56 – Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 31, 2023

Duclair isn’t the first or the last to suffer Lamoriello’s severity.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though.

It definitely brings discipline to the dressing room, and with Patrick Roy behind the bench, discipline is very important.

Let’s see what Duclair does with his new team.

He’ll certainly have a chance to shine on the first line with Matt Barzal and Bo Horvat.

If not, he’ll have a good chance of playing on the club’s second line, and the Islanders will need him if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs.

