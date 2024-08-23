No more long hair: Anthony Duclair gets a taste of Lou Lamoriello’s medicine

No more long hair: Anthony Duclair gets a taste of Lou Lamoriello’s medicineAuteur: jdavis
And now it’s the turn of another Québécois who recently joined the organization after signing a four-year contract to follow the GM’s rules: Anthony Duclair.
Lou Lamoriello seems fun pic.twitter.com/djWWhZaprw
– World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) August 22, 2024
Let’s see what Lamoriello’s rules look like.
Secondly, Lamoriello doesn’t like high jersey numbers. The #40 is generally the maximum, with a few exceptions (Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 and Casey Cizikas #53).
TSN’s Gord Miller has already shared some of the Islanders GM’s key rules.
Some of the other #LouRules:
-no facial hair (except the in playoffs)
-no long hair (past the collar)
-no jewelry (necklaces/earrings)
-jackets/ties must be worn to games and on the team bus/plane
-no broadcasters/media permitted on the team charter (including team broadcasters) https://t.co/dkkK6jAw56
– Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 31, 2023
Duclair isn’t the first or the last to suffer Lamoriello’s severity.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though.
Let’s see what Duclair does with his new team.
He’ll certainly have a chance to shine on the first line with Matt Barzal and Bo Horvat.
If not, he’ll have a good chance of playing on the club’s second line, and the Islanders will need him if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs.
