Neck protectors will be mandatory in the American League (for players and umpires).

In 2023, Adam Johnson died after receiving a skate blow to the throat.The story had a major impact on the hockey world, with many players deciding to wear neck protectors.

It’s important to remember that in the NHL, wearing a neck protector is not mandatory, and that players have the right to make their own decisions regarding the use of their equipment.

On the other hand, maybe it’s coming sooner than we think.

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the American Hockey League Board of Governors has unanimously approved the mandatory wearing of a cut-resistant neck protector by all players and… https://t.co/wy22O8DdP9 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) August 23, 2024

The American League Board of Governors has approved (unanimously) that neck protectors will be mandatory as of next season, and we learn at the same time that umpires will also be obliged to wear said piece of equipment.Of course, it all makes sense.The AHL wants to prioritize the health and safety of everyone on the ice, and creating rules like this is the way to do it.

Maybe some players won’t like the change, because a neck protector looks a bit ugly… But then again, it’s important to think about the positive side of this new rule: there will be less risk if an incident does occur.

Because, as we all know, things can happen very quickly, whether it’s a skate, a puck or a stick to the throat.

The level of the game has become so fast that it can sometimes be impossible for guys to protect themselves adequately, and Adam Johnson’s example explains this perfectly.

Hats off to the American League.

We’ll have to wait and see if the NHL decides to follow suit… Just as the AHL did with the ECHL, which also announced the mandatory wearing of neck protectors.

At this level, we might expect to see some kind of grandfather clause in the NHL, although it would be preferable to see all players protected in the neck area. A bit like visors, basically…

