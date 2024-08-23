Surprisingly, the Canadian decides to retain Ty Smilanic’s rights

Ty Smilanic was acquired by the Habs in the deal that sent Ben Chiarot to Florida (2022).

We’re talking about a third-round pick (74ᵉ overall) from the Panthers in 2020, but he’s never been able to establish himself as an impact player where he’s played since being selected in the draft.

Notably, he was forced to take a break from hockey at one point due to mental health issues.We wondered whether the Habs would want to retain his rights this summer, and now we have more details.

The information comes from Marco D’Amico:

The Montreal Canadiens have confirmed to RG.org that they have let their exclusive rights to prospects Rhett Pitlick and Blake Biondi expire, but have surprisingly retained the rights to Ty Smilanic. – Marco D’Amico

As a final reminder, it was the “new” management that acquired the player in 2022.

That said, it’s safe to assume that the Habs would have passed on the project had it been acquired before Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton took office:

The #GoHabsGo have confirmed the fate of three NCAA-based prospects, shedding light on some loopholes within the NHL’s CBA. My latest report for @RGSafePlay:https://t.co/TifOe0JXPy – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) August 23, 2024

As you can read in the quote above (again according to Marco D’Amico), you should also know that the Habs have opted not to retain the rights to Blake Biondi and Rhett Pitlick.

Both players are now eligible to agree to terms with any NHL team.

In Smilanic’s case, the news comes as something of a surprise.

After all, the player hasn’t proven much in recent years in the NCAA and ECHL…

It means that the Habs still believe in his potential, and that there’s a certain feeling of belonging towards the club’s hopeful :

Now it’s up to Ty Smilanic to prove he deserves to sign his entry-level contract with the Habs.

He’s still out of contract at the moment… But he remains the property of the club, and seeing the Habs withhold his rights must send a pretty clear message.

Let’s also remember, for all intents and purposes, that an NHL club is entitled to have 50 players under contract within the organization. The Canadiens currently have 44 contracts over the 50 limit.

Overtime

– It must be really special.

“It’s a rare opportunity for us and to be able to go through this with my brothers is pretty cool.” Join Quinn Hughes and his brothers behind the scenes at the @EASportsNHL #NHL25 cover shoot! pic.twitter.com/9R5NnCStQZ – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 23, 2024

– Jon Cooper celebrates his 57th birthday.

– He’s impressive to watch go.