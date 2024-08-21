Olympic qualifiers: Slaf unable to go due to slight back discomfort

Earlier this week, we learned that Juraj Slafkovsky won’t be representing his country at the Olympic hockey qualifiers in Slovakia.

The Habs didn’t give him the go-ahead to go, and many wondered why they didn’t want to allow him to experience this.

Now we have more details, courtesy of Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports).

The journalist published a tweet this morning in which we discover that Slaf “is suffering from a slight discomfort in his back”.

According to Cloutier’s information, this doesn’t mean it’s serious… But the Habs still wanted to be cautious with their player:

I’m told that Juraj Slafkovsky won’t be representing Slovakia at the Olympic qualifiers as a precautionary measure. Nothing too serious, but Juraj is suffering from slight back discomfort. Decision made with the Canadians. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 21, 2024

The Canadiens made the right decision.

There’s no point in rushing things and risking anything because the Habs will need their forward in the first game of the campaign.

And… even without Slafkovsky, Slovakia still has a good chance of qualifying for the Olympic tournament.

Other players will have to step up.Surely, it must be flat for the young man, because representing your country on the international stage is always pretty special for the guys. Especially for those from Europe.

On the other hand… It’s the player’s health that has to come first, and that’s why it’s normal to be cautious.

And let’s not forget that Slafkovsky also missed several games due to injury in his first NHL season. That said, even if his current injury is minor, no one wants to go through the same situation again, so it makes sense to keep him quiet before the start of the next training camp.

Overtime

– Of note:

Minor note of interest, but the Canadiens website shows that scout Christer Rockstrom has dropped the title “Chief European Scout” and is simply listed as “European Scout”. – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 21, 2024

– Can’t wait to see them this season.

NHL | A breath of fresh air for former Coyotes https://t.co/BP6v3DAM4D – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 21, 2024

– Yes.

Does the Vegas club have a target on its back? https://t.co/YUsV88W0uj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 21, 2024

– It feels good.