Blue Jackets: Trevor Timmins pushed to acquire Jordan Harris

Blue Jackets: Trevor Timmins pushed to acquire Jordan HarrisAuteur: dmiller
Take the case of Patrik Laine. If the Habs went after him, it’s no doubt because Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s contacts told them the player was worth it.
Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent is undoubtedly in the mix. But since he hasn’t spoken on the subject, we don’t know exactly what he thinks about the whole thing.
But if there’s one person who’s clearly had his say, it’s Trevor Timmins. The man who works as Columbus’ assistant director of amateur recruitment knows Harris very well.
“If Laine scores 50 goals, people will wonder why I made this trade. But I know he wouldn’t have scored 50 goals with the Blue Jackets. He didn’t want to play for us anymore.”
Also interview with Blue Jackets GM Don Waddellhttps://t.co/NFCebhfvXA
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) August 20, 2024
As journalist Jean-François Chaumont reported, Timmins was consulted by his bosses because he knows Harris well. He played with one of his nephews in his draft year and obviously, Timmins chose him in 2018.
Getting rid of Laine wasn’t that difficult for Timmins’ boss, Don Waddell, who knew that Laine was destined not to produce in Columbus, but picking up a defenseman like Harris made him happy.
And the defender will have to make the most of his chance. Even if he didn’t want to leave Montreal in the first place.
I’m sad at the thought of leaving Montreal. We were building a great team with the Canadiens. – Jordan Harris
While the Blue Jackets are happy to see Laine leave and Harris arrive, we all agree that the Habs, even if they weren’t looking to part with their defenseman at all costs, still find themselves with a talented player on hand. The Snake is thrilled with the acquisition.
And don’t forget the second-round pick in 2026…
Overtime
– Like it.
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 21, 2024
– It begins.
Paralympic Games | First athletes arrive Wednesday at the Village https://t.co/sEC48ovean
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 21, 2024
– Draft picks are important.
Recent Edmonton Oilers draft picks that didn’t become Oilers:
– Brock Faber
– Lane Hutson
– Jesper Wallstedt
– Jordan Harris
– Aatu Raty
– Ben Danford
– Tanner Molendyk
– Danil Gushchin
Those throwaway picks usually add up over time… pic.twitter.com/3PgX40NRcv
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 21, 2024
– Is 40 goals possible for Patrik Laine? [JdeM]
– Read more.
Abdullah Mason | The Québécois escapade of the boxer of future generations https://t.co/aKeGwNp1No
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 21, 2024