Blue Jackets: Trevor Timmins pushed to acquire Jordan Harris

Life is all about networking.

Take the case of Patrik Laine. If the Habs went after him, it’s no doubt because Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s contacts told them the player was worth it.

Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent is undoubtedly in the mix. But since he hasn’t spoken on the subject, we don’t know exactly what he thinks about the whole thing.

But the reverse is also true. After all, if the Blue Jackets chose Jordan Harris over any other young defenseman in the Habs organization, there must be a reason.Maybe Sean Monahan had something to say about it? I say that in jest.

But if there’s one person who’s clearly had his say, it’s Trevor Timmins. The man who works as Columbus’ assistant director of amateur recruitment knows Harris very well.

“If Laine scores 50 goals, people will wonder why I made this trade. But I know he wouldn’t have scored 50 goals with the Blue Jackets. He didn’t want to play for us anymore.” Also interview with Blue Jackets GM Don Waddellhttps://t.co/NFCebhfvXA – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) August 20, 2024

After all, he drafted him.

As journalist Jean-François Chaumont reported, Timmins was consulted by his bosses because he knows Harris well. He played with one of his nephews in his draft year and obviously, Timmins chose him in 2018.

It may not have been Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins who managed to lure the defenseman to Montreal via an entry-level contract (Kent Hughes, who also knows the American very well, did), but Timmins got to know him during their years in Montreal.

Getting rid of Laine wasn’t that difficult for Timmins’ boss, Don Waddell, who knew that Laine was destined not to produce in Columbus, but picking up a defenseman like Harris made him happy.

And the defender will have to make the most of his chance. Even if he didn’t want to leave Montreal in the first place.

I’m sad at the thought of leaving Montreal. We were building a great team with the Canadiens. – Jordan Harris

While the Blue Jackets are happy to see Laine leave and Harris arrive, we all agree that the Habs, even if they weren’t looking to part with their defenseman at all costs, still find themselves with a talented player on hand. The Snake is thrilled with the acquisition.

And don’t forget the second-round pick in 2026…

