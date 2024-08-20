“If I had to choose a coach to turn Patrik Laine’s career 180 degrees, it would be Martin St-Louis”.

It’s hard to predict whether Patrik Laine will be able to relaunch his career in Montreal, but one thing’s for sure: he’ll be able to count on a coach who’ll give him a chance.

And according to some, Martin St-Louis could be the ideal candidate to help the Finnish player. Such is the case of Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, former NHL player and hockey analyst for RDS and the Blue Jackets for the Bally Sports network.There are few people better placed than him to talk about Laine, having seen him play in Columbus.His comments are strong: he believes that if he had to choose a coach to turn Patrik Laine around, it would be St-Louis.

It’s hard to disagree, especially with the way the Habs coach has managed his veterans in recent years, with struggling players like Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher coming out on top.

He gives players every chance to prove their worth, and doesn’t tend to punish them for mistakes.

Grand-Pierre added that Laine’s pitching and playing style haven’t adjusted to the 2022-2023-2024 NHL. He believes he had more time before then to throw, and when he does now, it’s too predictable.

The analyst isn’t wrong about that; Laine isn’t known for having the quickest turnaround. However, it’s really his head that didn’t seem to be in the right place most of the time last year.

When he had his head in the game of hockey, he was able to produce good “flashes”. He uses his body well and has good hands.

I can’t wait to see what he can do under the right conditions and with the right organization and fans who are delighted to have him.

How many players in the NHL have a better shot than Patrick Laine? Matthews, Ovechkin, Pastrnak (maybe) Feels like that’s it… – Jon Still (@Imstilljon) August 20, 2024

