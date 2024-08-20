Patrik Laine’s fiancée wants to learn French

It’s often said that there are no two ways about making a good first impression. In Patrik Laine’s case, he passed the test with flying colors yesterday with the press conference he broke into.

He seems hungry to get back to the 40-goal plateau. He likes what he sees in Montreal and talked about winning a cup with the team.

If he’s won over a lot of fans, his fiancée is also doing her bit to be loved in Montreal.

Jordan Leigh took to Instagram to show her delight at the prospect of spending time in the city.She also expressed her wish to learn French, a very commendable effort.Leigh asked her followers to help her find a French tutor.

It’s always important to know the market you’re going to live in and feel the pulse of the people. Like it or not, the use of French by Habs players continues to be a controversial issue.

Laine said yesterday that he misses playing in a Canadian market where people “don’t give a damn” about their team.

He joked that he wore a toque even though he was in Florida to get used to Quebec’s winter climate.

Despite his hefty contract for the next two years, it’s a nice gamble by Kent Hughes and could become a steal if he starts producing like he used to.

Laine definitely has all the tools he needs in the NHL. There’s a reason he was picked 2nd overall in the 2016 auction. His problems on and off the ice have hurt him in recent years, but he seems to be in a good frame of mind.

If there’s one coach who can get him back on track, it’s Martin St-Louis. I’m confident we’ll see a good version of Laine when the season starts.

