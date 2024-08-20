Ivan Demidov wore an A on his SKA jersey today

Last week, we finally saw Ivan Demidov play a preparatory game in an SKA uniform. The youngster, who scored a goal in the game, earned flowers from his coach.In view of the fact that he has to fight for his position, it was a very good first impression.That said, one (preparatory) game does not a season make, and today Demidov had another chance to make his mark. SKA were playing a warm-up game against HC Sochi, and Demidov was back in uniform.Clearly, his health problems are well and truly behind him.

But what was particularly interesting about this match was that Demidov was wearing an A on his jersey today. It’s a nice vote of confidence in the 18-year-old.

What makes it all the more interesting is that Demidov didn’t inherit an A because all his teammates were absent. Evgeny Kuznetsov, for example, was in uniform.

Getting back to Demidov, the Habs prospect was cleared from the scoresheet. That said, it didn’t stop him from having a good game… and a few good moments in the game.

No assist for #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov here, but look at the rush and dish. #hcSKA #KHLpreseason pic.twitter.com/5sFcWeJdc5 – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 20, 2024

This one in particular caught the eye.

So we’ll have to see if Demidov is really seen as a candidate to have a letter on his sweater with SKA this season, but considering he’ll be captaining the U23 squad at the Puchkov tournament, we know the youngster is seen as a leader in Russia.

And that’s something the Habs can’t dislike at all. We didn’t draft him to take Nick Suzuki’s C… but if he’s capable of being a leader in town, that’s no bad thing, we agree.

Overtime

– Filip Mesar was in Brossard yesterday.

Filip Mesar was among the players training in Brossard yesterday. pic.twitter.com/57w5vw8T1o – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2024

– Oscar Klefbom officially retired.