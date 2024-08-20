Ivan Demidov wore an A on his SKA jersey today

Ivan Demidov wore an A on his SKA jersey todayAuteur: esmith
But what was particularly interesting about this match was that Demidov was wearing an A on his jersey today. It’s a nice vote of confidence in the 18-year-old.
#GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov wearing the ‘A’ today in preseason action. #hcSKA #KHLpreseason pic.twitter.com/rJNizgWces
What makes it all the more interesting is that Demidov didn’t inherit an A because all his teammates were absent. Evgeny Kuznetsov, for example, was in uniform.
Getting back to Demidov, the Habs prospect was cleared from the scoresheet. That said, it didn’t stop him from having a good game… and a few good moments in the game.
No assist for #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov here, but look at the rush and dish. #hcSKA #KHLpreseason pic.twitter.com/5sFcWeJdc5
So we’ll have to see if Demidov is really seen as a candidate to have a letter on his sweater with SKA this season, but considering he’ll be captaining the U23 squad at the Puchkov tournament, we know the youngster is seen as a leader in Russia.
And that’s something the Habs can’t dislike at all. We didn’t draft him to take Nick Suzuki’s C… but if he’s capable of being a leader in town, that’s no bad thing, we agree.
Overtime
– Filip Mesar was in Brossard yesterday.
Filip Mesar was among the players training in Brossard yesterday. pic.twitter.com/57w5vw8T1o
– Oscar Klefbom officially retired.
Oscar Klefbom has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 7 seasons.
Oscar was drafted 19th overall by the @EdmontonOilers in the 2011 Entry Draft. Since then, he played in 378 games with the franchise, scoring 156 points as a defenseman.
Klefbom’s presence on… pic.twitter.com/ZrHWlEe9Cr
