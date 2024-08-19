Yaroslav Askarov will refuse to go to the AHL this year, says Kevin Weekes

I don’t know what’s wrong with Yaroslav Askarov, but despite two fine seasons in the AHL, the Nashville Predators don’t want to make room for him in the NHL.

That the club wanted to keep Juuse Saros for the long term is understandable. But that the team doesn’t want to bring Askarov in as #2 goalie is harder to understand, let’s say. Does he have a bad attitude in the dressing room?

The signing of Scott Wedgewood for two years clearly closes the door on the Russian goalie.

Is the club afraid of trading Askarov and being left without a good #2 goalie? Does the club want him to play a lot of games in 2024-2025 and feel he wouldn’t have had a chance up top? Who knows.

We already felt the situation was becoming problematic since the goalie doesn’t seem happy up there, but now Kevin Weekes has added a (big) layer.

According to the source, the goalie has informed the Nashville Predators that he has no intention of reporting to the Preds’ AHL club-school in Milwaukee.

**Breaking News**

I’m told that Top Goalie Prospect Askarov has informed the @PredsNHL that he will not report to their @TheAHL team, and has requested a trade. #HockeyX #Preds pic.twitter.com/EQFGs7FUJK – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 19, 2024

He has officially asked to be traded.

Because the Predators have two goalies, Askarov won’t make the club – barring injury. And if he doesn’t go down, he simply won’t play if he isn’t traded and holds his end.

That’s a problem… and such a decision by the goalie may have just put Nashville in trouble. After all, Nashville may have to trade him soon to avoid any bickering.

Under the circumstances, will Barry Trotz get his money’s worth? And if not, will he decide to wait and see if the goalie’s threats are really serious? Watch this space.

Feels like Chicago should be all over landing Yaroslav Askarov. Young, potentially elite goaltender to grow with their young core. And they have the pieces/draft capital to make a sound offer. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) August 19, 2024

Extension

Could a club like the Hawks call Nashville?

– I wonder if Kent Hughes will call his Tennessee counterpart. And if so, will Logan Mailloux be in talks with Nashville?