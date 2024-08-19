Cody Ceci deal: the Oilers have the means to match the two hostile offer sheets

Cody Ceci deal: the Oilers have the means to match the two hostile offer sheetsAuteur: jdavis
So, the Oilers save salary by releasing a player who was no longer wanted in town, they add an underrated defenseman to their club… and most importantly, they make room on the payroll. All this for a mid-round draft pick who’s headed for California.
While many people wonder why San Jose GM Mike Grier did this, no one questions the Oilers’ intentions on this one. After all, their new defenseman earns less than a million dollars in 2024-2025.
And even if the Alberta club doesn’t have any of its top five picks in 2025 (will the club’s scouts be working in a vacuum this year?), losing a pick was necessary under the conditions.
What this means is that, if they wanted to, the Oilers could well match the Blues’ two hostile offer sheets and keep Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway in town.
To recap:
-EDM can match both offer sheets
-if they match both & Kane returns with everyone healthy, can only be compliant with another trade
-If match Broberg but not Holloway, can be cap compliant when Kane returns without needing another trade https://t.co/UMuUxmU68R
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 19, 2024
If the Oilers keep both guys and Kane returns, a trade will have to be made in due course. But thanks to Ceci’s departure, there’s really no rush right now.
Super doable. Only issue would be if Kane ends up being able to return middle of the season but, that could be a trade deadline issue rather than a now issue. #Oilers https://t.co/CGYNy64lpD
– Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) August 19, 2024
