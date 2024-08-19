Cody Ceci deal: the Oilers have the means to match the two hostile offer sheets

You know how we said that no one was going to easily help the Oilers out of their two hostile offer sheet situation? Well, we forgot about the San Jose factor.Last night, the Sharks announced they had acquired Cody Ceci ($3.25M for one year) and a pick from Edmonton. And in return, Ty Emberson is headed to Alberta.

So, the Oilers save salary by releasing a player who was no longer wanted in town, they add an underrated defenseman to their club… and most importantly, they make room on the payroll. All this for a mid-round draft pick who’s headed for California.

While many people wonder why San Jose GM Mike Grier did this, no one questions the Oilers’ intentions on this one. After all, their new defenseman earns less than a million dollars in 2024-2025.

And even if the Alberta club doesn’t have any of its top five picks in 2025 (will the club’s scouts be working in a vacuum this year?), losing a pick was necessary under the conditions.

What this means is that, if they wanted to, the Oilers could well match the Blues’ two hostile offer sheets and keep Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway in town.

To recap:

-EDM can match both offer sheets

-if they match both & Kane returns with everyone healthy, can only be compliant with another trade

-If match Broberg but not Holloway, can be cap compliant when Kane returns without needing another trade https://t.co/UMuUxmU68R – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 19, 2024

With Evander Kane likely to start the season on the long-term injury list, the club can keep its two young players and postpone the inevitable personnel move until Kane returns.

If the Oilers keep both guys and Kane returns, a trade will have to be made in due course. But thanks to Ceci’s departure, there’s really no rush right now.

Super doable. Only issue would be if Kane ends up being able to return middle of the season but, that could be a trade deadline issue rather than a now issue. #Oilers https://t.co/CGYNy64lpD – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) August 19, 2024

Overtime

But in the short term, if the Oilers want to save their youngsters, they can do so much more easily with Ceci gone. It would give management time to think.Note that the way the club is built right now, a player will probably have to go through the waivers for the Oilers to bend the salary cap at the start of the season. But anything can happen between now and then, including another injury.Holloway signed a two-year contract with the Blues at $2.29 million per season. Broberg, on the other hand, signed a two-year, $4.58 million/year contract with St. Louis. Edmonton must decide soon if the contracts will be matched or if the guys will leave for St. Louis. A decision could be announced today.

