Askarov: Nashville columnist advises watching Hurricanes and Sharks

If Yaroslav Askarov’s situation is the talk of the NHL, it’s because there’s a reason why it’s like this right now.

And it’s not hard to understand.

Basically, the young man is seen as one of the league’s top prospects in the goaltending position. He’s proven himself in the American League and is waiting for his chance to shine in the National League. And now, since he’s fed up with the way the Predators are handling his file, he’s officially requested a trade.

On that subject, a Nashville columnist who covers sports activities there tells us that there are two clubs to keep an eye on if there’s a deal.

A couple of teams I’ve been told to keep an eye on regarding Askarov: Carolina and San Jose – Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) August 19, 2024

Michael Gallagher, the columnist in question, is talking about the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.And ultimately, it makes sense.

It makes sense because the Hurricanes and Sharks don’t have much depth at the goaltending position.

Both clubs are looking for someone who can step into the #1 goalie chair for the long term, and everyone knows that Askarov has the tools to fill that role.

He’s only 22, after all.

That said, it sounds like I’d be surprised to see Barry Trotz trade him to the Western Association (the same as the Predators) because the goalie could hurt the Preds for a long, long time to come…

Note that according to what’s circulating right now, Askarov won’t report to the AHL at the start of the season if the Preds decide he doesn’t make the club.

On the other hand, Trotz tried to reassure the club’s fans a little by saying that the goalie “should” be there at camp and that he expects to see him fight for a spot on the team :

Statement from #Preds‘ Trotz on Askarov trade request:

“We are aware of the report today and our expectation is for the player to report to training camp and compete for a job in September.” – John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 19, 2024

The issue is taking on huge proportions.

At this level, I imagine Barry Trotz isn’t the happiest guy in the world because if Askarov shows up to camp with the mentality he has right now, it’s going to create quite a distraction for the rest of the group.

Let’s wait and see if the Predators’ GM has a solution in the meantime.

