Francis Bouillon has become an outfitter owner

Francis Bouillon is still part of the great Montreal Canadiens team.

He works with the organization’s youngsters, playing an important role in the development of up-and-coming players.

But during the summer off-season, the former defenseman keeps busy with outdoor activities. And from there, it’s interesting to learn that he has become an outfitter.

In an article by Michel Beaudry (Journal de Montréal) published over the weekend, we discover that Bouillon Francis has acquired the outfitter Québec Azimut with three of his buddies.

How would you describe this outfitter? In the words of Michel Beaudry, it’s described as “a forest paradise” a few kilometers north of La Tuque.

Here you’ll find…

An inn

Nine cottages

Twenty lakes

100 square kilometers of land

It’s truly a beautiful project:

Francis Bouillon, outfitter https://t.co/AN1PKatmW3 – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) August 18, 2024

Professional athletes all take different paths when they retire.

Some decide to leave the sport to devote themselves to other projects or ideas… And there are others who decide to stay involved in their respective sports.

For Francis Bouillon, on the other hand, it seems to be a mix of both.

He has time for peace of mind during the summer with his outdoor activities, now owning an outfitter… But during the winter, it’s a bit more “serious” because he has tasks to do for the Montreal Canadiens organization.

He knows how to keep busy, at least. And that’s just as well!

