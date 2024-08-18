Gabriel Landeskog could return to play around the start of the season

Gabriel Landeskog, “trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season,” for Avalanche, coach says https://t.co/sPk4A56c1K
– Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) August 17, 2024
However, this year, for the first time in a while, the Avalanche don’t have as much quality depth, and will therefore really need those top players to be present and healthy.
“It would be a huge boost for us.” – Jared Bednar
What led Bednar to specify that Landeskog is getting closer and closer to a return to action was, among other things, the captain’s on-ice workout two days ago.
You can see that he’s putting all his weight on his “weak” knee, which is a really good sign for the future.
Landeskog working on his turns and transitions. He puts full weight on the “bad” knee in the turn. This has to be the best he has looked so far. #Avs #GoAvsGo @TheRinkColorado pic.twitter.com/h7RRO9eSEo
– Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) August 16, 2024
Overtime
– Very cool!
Great gang at Lasso! @LassoMTL pic.twitter.com/6bjMes2Kuo
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) August 17, 2024
– Whew.
“I never want to feel the way I’ve felt the last three years again” https://t.co/1Y7SkurgLz
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 18, 2024
– Bravo!
Safwane Mlah has completed his first Canadian Premier League assist!
The Québécois midfielder has already played 6 games, including 5 as a starter, with Valour FC.
The Winnipeg team is making slow progress in the standings, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in the last … https://t.co/0JpQw5vWbN
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 18, 2024
– Another Canadian starter in his first league game with his new team.
Theo Bair #CanMNT #AJAOGCN https://t.co/JEfuSfQm8E
– sofianebenzaza (@sofianebenzaza) August 18, 2024
– That would be amazing.
Shohei Ohtani is gonna be the first 50HR/50SB player in MLB history. https://t.co/zOSdw4Zmm1
– BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) August 18, 2024
– To be continued.
He’ll have to meet several conditionshttps://t.co/NzQAbguU2M
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 18, 2024