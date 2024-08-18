Gabriel Landeskog could return to play around the start of the season

The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the best teams in the entire National Hockey League for several years now, as evidenced by their Stanley Cup win in 2022.Every year, the Avalanche present one of the most talented and deepest rosters on paper.

However, this year, for the first time in a while, the Avalanche don’t have as much quality depth, and will therefore really need those top players to be present and healthy.

Gabriel Landeskog, “trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season,” for Avalanche, coach says https://t.co/sPk4A56c1K – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) August 17, 2024

“It would be a huge boost for us.” – Jared Bednar

The Avalanche have a good top-6, but the potential absence of Valeri Nichushkin could really hurt the team.Putting all his stories aside, Nichushkin is an excellent player who has greatly helped the Avalanche in recent years.So it would be a big loss for the Avalanche not to be able to count on the Russian winger, not to mention that their captain Gabriel Landeskog is still on the bench.The latest news is that the captain expects to return to action this season, with no specific date set. Yesterday, however, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar stated that Landeskog is currently trying to get ready to return to action around the start of the season.Indeed, this is what Tom Gulitti reported in a recent article published on NHL.com.This is excellent news for the Colorado Avalanche, who could count on their captain after only a few games at the start of the season if all goes well.

What led Bednar to specify that Landeskog is getting closer and closer to a return to action was, among other things, the captain’s on-ice workout two days ago.

Landeskog skated with great intensity, working on his direction changes and speed transitions.

You can see that he’s putting all his weight on his “weak” knee, which is a really good sign for the future.

Landeskog working on his turns and transitions. He puts full weight on the “bad” knee in the turn. This has to be the best he has looked so far. #Avs #GoAvsGo @TheRinkColorado pic.twitter.com/h7RRO9eSEo – Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) August 16, 2024

In short, this is really excellent news for the Avalanche, who, if all continues to go well, will be able to count on their captain practically from the start of the season.The hockey world will clearly be happy to see Landeskog back playing in the NHL.

– To be continued.