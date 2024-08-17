Skip to content
Major League Hockey: the new 3c3 league has reportedly postponed its debut until October 2025

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

For several months now, we’ve been aware that a new hockey league, Major League Hockey, will soon be making its appearance.

This new league will feature 16 teams competing in 3-on-3 games, which should make for an excellent spectacle.

In fact, Quebec should have a team in this league.

Originally, this new league, largely paid for by Saudi Arabia, was due to take off this autumn, which would have coincided with the start of the next National Hockey League season.

But in the end, according to Tony Marinaro, who will have his own show on BPM Sports in the fall, the MLH would have postponed its activities until October 2025.

It’s a shame for this new league, which was eagerly awaited in view of the show it was going to put on, but in the end it must have had good reasons for delaying its activities.

We don’t know the details yet, but perhaps there was a conflict with the National Hockey League, which postponed the inauguration of this new league.

Tony Marinaro may reveal details in the coming days.

It should be noted that we learned in recent months that the MLH was going to allow FHL players to take part in tryouts.

Each player from the 16 teams in this league will have to pay an entry fee ($325 CAD) to take part in the trials of this new league.

In short, we’ll be keeping a close eye on all this as we learn more.

