Major League Hockey: the new 3c3 league has reportedly postponed its debut until October 2025

For several months now, we’ve been aware that a new hockey league, Major League Hockey, will soon be making its appearance.

I have been told that the new 3v3 hockey league known as Major League Hockey (MLH), has postponed its start date to October 2025. The new 3v3 league, Major League Hockey (MLH), will start not in 2024 but in October 2025. pic.twitter.com/9ubzGErKSh – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) August 17, 2024

It’s a shame for this new league, which was eagerly awaited in view of the show it was going to put on, but in the end it must have had good reasons for delaying its activities.

We don’t know the details yet, but perhaps there was a conflict with the National Hockey League, which postponed the inauguration of this new league.

Tony Marinaro may reveal details in the coming days.It should be noted that we learned in recent months that the MLH was going to allow FHL players to take part in tryouts. Each player from the 16 teams in this league will have to pay an entry fee ($325 CAD) to take part in the trials of this new league.

In short, we’ll be keeping a close eye on all this as we learn more.

