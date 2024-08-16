Hostile offer sheets: some Oilers players could be angry with Broberg and Holloway

We still have no development as to the Oilers’ decision, other than the fact that they may be trying to free up payroll space by trading a few players.

Broberg and Holloway have both accepted hostile offer sheets, putting the Oilers organization in a tough spot.The whole situation could result in some Oilers players changing addresses or not being able to negotiate a bigger salary for their next contract.

It could also cause some of the Edmonton players affected by this situation to become angry with Broberg and Holloway. At least, that’s what former Oilers defenseman Ladislav Smid thinks.

1/2 That’s really tough to say. This is part of the business. Rules allow this to happen. I wouldn’t blame those two guys.

Though there might be other players affected by this so I’m sure they won’t be happy about it.

That being said, I think the team knows what’s in stake. – Ladi Smid (@LadiSmid) August 15, 2024

This is what he explained when answering a question on X.

It’s clear that some players will be affected by this situation and it’s they who could be angry with the two main players involved, according to Smid.

Smid believes, however, that it’s all part of the game and that the NHL is a bit flat . Some players will understand the situation and probably won’t be angry.

The team’s leaders will probably try to defuse the situation to maintain a pleasant climate within the team, which already doesn’t look very good in the eyes of fans due to the hiring of Stan Bowman.

On top of that, a team favored to win the Stanley Cup should focus on its game rather than on contract and locker room issues, according to Smid.

Distractions won’t help if the goal is to do even better than in the previous campaign.

Stan Bowman still has a lot of work to do to make everyone in this organization happy. Now let’s hope for Broberg and Holloway that they don’t make enemies on their own team if Edmonton matches the Blues’ hostile offer sheets.

