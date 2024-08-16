P.K. Subban wants the Canadiens to “let Lane Hutson cook”.

Lane Hutson is one of the most exciting prospects in the Habs’ bank. The diminutive defenseman, who has great offensive instincts, is seen by many as an important future piece of the Habs’ future.

And last year, in just two NHL games, he already demonstrated that he’s capable of holding his own. A small sample, but a promising one.

The question now is whether he’ll be able to make the club for next season. We know that the habs’ waivers situation works against him, but if he has a huge camp, he’ll force the club’s hand.

And clearly, there are some who believe he can do it. One of them is P.K. Subban, who used his X account this morning to give some love to the Habs’ hopeful… and to offer a message to the Habs:

Let [Lane Hutson] cook!!!! – P.K. Subban

CANT PUT REINS ON LANE TRAIN! Word to HabsLand…LET’EM COOK!!!! Are you ready to see Lane in the show? pic.twitter.com/zxTDVOi820 – P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) August 16, 2024

For those less familiar with the phrase, Subban doesn’t want hope to pass to the Habs’ culinary staff. Rather, it’s an expression that means let the guy work his magic, basically.

He wants to see the Habs give Hutson a chance to let his game do the talking.

It’s nice to see Subban, who really seems to love Hutson, giving some love to a Habs prospect. In recent weeks, activity on his account has been rather slow, but we’ve also seen him give love to Carey Price recently.

Is he nostalgic for his years in Montreal?

So we’ll see if, as Subban recommends, the Habs let Hutson “cook” in the NHL this season. It’ll take a big camp for the kid to force Kent Hughes’ hand… but we know he’s got the potential.

We keep saying it, but it’s true: the battle at the blue line will be really interesting to watch at the Habs camp.

Overtime

– Matt Rempe wants to prove his worth in 2024-25.

Matt Rempe wants to deserve the attention he’s getting https://t.co/kRY6Ws0Ut8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 16, 2024

– Still.

Every practice I’ve been to in the last 2 weeks, Coccaro has been the best forward on the field. He’s just scored an incredible goal with a first-time shot. https://t.co/pcMySZy1Kz – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 16, 2024

– The final sprint will be exciting.