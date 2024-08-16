Don Waddell on Laine: “I don’t have anything on the table that would make sense for the Blue Jackets”.

The more things go on, the more we have to wonder whether Patrik Laine will start next season in a Blue Jackets uniform.

The forward has been given the green light to leave the NHL’s assistance program and is looking to be traded, but interest in him seems to be minimal in all four corners of the National League.

Don Waddell provided an update on his player’s situation.

In an interview with Mark Sheig , who covers Jackets activities for The Hockey News, Waddell said that some teams are doing their homework by trying to talk to the player and his agent.

That said, the club’s GM maintains that, for the time being, he hasn’t received a convincing offer for the forward and wants to be patient before making the ultimate decision:

I don’t have anything on the table that would make sense for the Blue Jackets. – Don Waddell

New: Summer Q&A with #CBJ GM Don Waddell. -Updates on Patrik Laine & Cole Sillinger.

-A new approach to injuries including sending a staff doctor to Russia.

-Why Cayden Lindstrom might not play in the Buffalo tournament.

-Training camp notes.

-More.https://t.co/KoeaDX076c – Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) August 15, 2024

Obviously, Don Waddell wants to take his time to get the best possible offer.

Just because Laine wants to leave doesn’t mean he has to give him away, after all.

And when you have a player as valuable as the Finn, you’re obliged to wait and listen to see what’s best in terms of a transaction to maximize the return you get.

That said, it’s about time the matter was settled.

Training camps start in a month, and in Columbus, the Laine situation could quickly become a distraction for the rest of the club.

The Jackets don’t need that.

They have a new coach and they’re going to want to start the season off on the right foot, without any problems.

It’s up to Don Waddell to find a solution to resolve the situation. On the other hand, it’s hard to complete a transaction when there’s no interest elsewhere…

