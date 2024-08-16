Floods: RDS won’t be showing the Alouettes game tonight unless there’s a huge turnaround

We often forget the enormous pressure in the pipes. pic.twitter.com/CL7lwMDJAj – Nicolas Marcotte (@Taintin) August 16, 2024

This morning, a major water main break occurred at the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street East in Montreal.The result was severe flooding, and the public was advised to avoid the area for safety reasons.The images are not pretty:The RDS and Noovo studios are in the quadrangle affected by the flooding.

At RDS, it has been announced that the day’s production has been cancelled due to computer problems, and it is repeats that are being presented live on TV for the time being.

According to our information, it would be extremely surprising to see tonight’s Alouettes game broadcast on the sports station unless there is a huge turnaround.

Due to a major water main break near the RDS offices resulting in flooding, productions of today's scheduled shows will not be able to air.

The game against the Roughriders will be presented on TSN at 9 p.m. :

What’s going on this morning is important.

After all, this is a huge financial blow for Bell.

There will be no commercials tonight and Bell will still have to compensate for all the advertisers, the staff still has to be paid, the broadcast rights have to be covered… It’s really a catastrophe, to put it another way.

It should be noted that, according to our information, Bell’s infrastructure has been damaged in several ways. The basement is flooded, even though it has just been built.

A lot of equipment and/or installations (cars, trucks) are damaged, and for the time being, we don’t know when RDS will be able to resume regular broadcasting.

It should also be noted that, in the medium term, RDS may have to use Toronto to broadcast its images, but that the channel may have difficulty synchronizing voices there, especially during broadcasts such as the Alouettes game, golf or live tennis.

Let’s hope the situation recovers as soon as possible.