Floods: RDS won’t be showing the Alouettes game tonight unless there’s a huge turnaround

Floods: RDS won’t be showing the Alouettes game tonight unless there’s a huge turnaroundAuteur: esmith
At RDS, it has been announced that the day’s production has been cancelled due to computer problems, and it is repeats that are being presented live on TV for the time being.
According to our information, it would be extremely surprising to see tonight’s Alouettes game broadcast on the sports station unless there is a huge turnaround.
*PLEASE NOTE SCHEDULE*
Due to a major water main break near the RDS offices resulting in flooding, productions of today’s scheduled shows will not be able to air.
Our team is working hard to find a solution and restore…
– RDS (@RDSca)
What’s going on this morning is important.
There will be no commercials tonight and Bell will still have to compensate for all the advertisers, the staff still has to be paid, the broadcast rights have to be covered… It’s really a catastrophe, to put it another way.
It should be noted that, according to our information, Bell’s infrastructure has been damaged in several ways. The basement is flooded, even though it has just been built.
A lot of equipment and/or installations (cars, trucks) are damaged, and for the time being, we don’t know when RDS will be able to resume regular broadcasting.
Let’s hope the situation recovers as soon as possible.