If the Isles want the make the playoffs, Barzal must produce as he’s done since Roy’s arrival

If the Isles want the make the playoffs, Barzal must produce as he’s done since Roy’s arrivalAuteur: ewilson
And here, I’m thinking especially of Mathew Barzal, because he’s the one with the qualities to pull the team along.
In fact… it’s Patrick Roy who needs to find a way to center him at the heart of his attack to bring more offense into the lineup.
He’s got to stand up :
Mat Barzal:
– scores 85 points in rookie season
– supposed to be the successor to Tavares
– makes conference finals twice and loses to cup-winning Lightning
– never matched rookie season point total in 7 seasons
– didn’t make NHL Network top-20 wingers list
What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/Z93ubQM7cV
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 16, 2024
When you look at the Isles’ forwards, you notice that it’s not elegant for all that.
The club has some good players, but there isn’t a guy who is seen as a true superstar in the NHL.
Patrick Roy needs to find a way to get his forwards to produce, otherwise the Islanders’ playoffs are already a forgone conclusion.
And even then, it’s up to Barzal to lead the way, because he’s done it before:
That’s why the challenge of making the playoffs is so important over there.
The Islanders don’t necessarily have what it takes to compete with the league’s top clubs on paper, and we saw that in the last playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes.
And it will be interesting to see what happens if the results aren’t there this season, because we know that Lou Lamoriello has a short fuse…