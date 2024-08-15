Yaroslav Askarov wants to be traded to an NHL team.

Rumors surrounding a potential deal to send Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov elsewhere in the NHL have been raging for over a year, yet he has yet to change his address.However, new information about his potential departure from Nashville emerged on Wednesday.

In a special summer edition of Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman revealed that the Predators have asked NHL general managers interested in Askarov to come forward to negotiate a deal.

The biggest problem for Barry Trotz and the Predators is that Askarov doesn’t want to be traded just anywhere. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but the team that’s going to acquire him probably doesn’t want a new player who’s already frustrated when he arrives.

In fact, Askarov would like to play in the NHL as early as next season. He believes he’s done with the AHL and absolutely wants to take the next step.

Drafted 11th overall in 2020, Askarov has proven over the past two seasons in the AHL that he’s ready to play in the NHL. His .911 efficiency rate in two seasons is already impressive. Not to mention his 2.39 goals-against average last year.

The Canadiens could already be eliminated from the trade rumors, since there’s no real place for him in the NHL in Montreal. Martin St-Louis had a lot of trouble with three goalies last year, and I don’t think he’d like to try it a second time.

The first rumors involving Askarov date back to around the 2023 draft, when the Predators were trying to move up in the draft with Askarov as a trade chip. The Canadian’s fifth pick would have been part of the discussions.

Earlier this month, Askarov’s agent revealed that he was in talks with the Predators to find a solution for his client’s future.

One might think that the Predators would like to give Askarov a chance in front of their net, but they already have Juuse Saros, who is doing a remarkable job and has just extended his contract for a further eight seasons.We should therefore expect to see Askarov on the move between now and the start of the season, or else he could be pissed off in the AHL.

