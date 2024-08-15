NHL sees Montembeault win only 15 games in 24-25 season

In 2022-2023, Samuel Montembeault played 40 games.

In the last campaign, he played 41… And we can expect him to be busier in 24-25. Why would that be?

Because Jake Allen was traded and Monty is now the number-one goalie in town.

The Québécois has racked up 16 wins in each of his last two seasons, and his numbers are improving.

He’s progressed year by year since his arrival in Montreal, and even if his blossoming has come a little late, he’s proved that he can be useful for the Habs.

That said, the NHL has been playing the game of predictions for next season, and Montembeault’s projected number of wins is startling.

After all, the NHL sees him finishing the campaign with a meagre total of… 15 wins.

Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2024-25https://t.co/XqllG0g6Pp – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 15, 2024

That’s a bit illogical.

Unless Monty gets injured or Cayden Primeau steals the number-one spot from him (which is highly unlikely), he should be able to play a dozen more games than he has in the last two years.

That said, the Habs have improved over the past two years, Monty will be in net more often, and he’s regressing in terms of wins?

Once again, this proves that not many people really believe in the Habs next season.

After all, many place the club at the bottom of the NHL standings, ESPN projects a 30-point season for Kirby Dach, the NHL sees Montembeault winning only 15 games…

If all this happens, it’ll mean the Habs are late in their rebuild. It’s going to mean some regression on the club’s part, and nobody wants to see that.

Because if Monty wins 15 games, Dach picks up 30 points as number-two center and the Habs have a “horrible” season, as The Athletic suggests… There’s nobody in town, among fans or within the organization, who’s going to be happy.

