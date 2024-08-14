Mikus Vecvanags’ bizarre situation: Habs prospect won’t be playing in the QMJHL after all

Mikus Vecvanags’ situation is complicated.

And a reminder of what has happened since the last draft is in order.Vecvanags was selected by the Canadiens with the 134th pick in the last draft. After his selection, Martin Lapointe spoke to the media and said that the goaltender would be joining the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the 24-25 season.At the time, everyone thought it was official because Lapointe said it out loud in front of the cameras. But the problem was that the man who works for the Habs organization was wrong.

The goaltender was finally drafted 19th overall in the CHL’s European draft, not by the Armada… but by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Mark it down as confirmed Mikus Vecvanags headed to Brooks in the BCHL for 2024/25 – Gregory Balloch (@GregBalloch) August 13, 2024

But now, the principal interested party has declined the invitation to play in the QMJHL, even though he was selected by the Titan a few weeks ago.For next season, the Canadian prospect will wear the colors of the Brooks Bandits in the BCHL.This is also where Logan Sawyer, another Habs prospect drafted in 2024, played last season:

One has to wonder if Martin Lapointe’s hasty exit played a role in his choice.

After all, if Lapointe said he was going to play in Blainville, it’s because there was some interest on the goaltender’s part… But now, since he’s been drafted by the Titan, does he want to say no to the QMJHL?

Or does he think the BCHL is a better opportunity for him? Have the Brooks Bandits made him a promise to use him?With the Brooks Bandits, Vecvanags will have the opportunity to play for a club that should have a full season.

There’s a lot of talent in the BCHL line-up, and maybe that had an impact on his decision too. But it’s still an odd story.

After all, it’s rare to see a situation like this…

At some point, I’d like to think that Vecvanags will explain why he decided not to play for the Titan in the QMJHL.

Until then, however, it’s normal to wonder.

