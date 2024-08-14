Mikus Vecvanags’ bizarre situation: Habs prospect won’t be playing in the QMJHL after all

Mikus Vecvanags’ bizarre situation: Habs prospect won’t be playing in the QMJHL after allAuteur: ewilson
Mikus Vecvanags’ situation is complicated.
The goaltender was finally drafted 19th overall in the CHL’s European draft, not by the Armada… but by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
Mark it down as confirmed
Mikus Vecvanags headed to Brooks in the BCHL for 2024/25
– Gregory Balloch (@GregBalloch) August 13, 2024
One has to wonder if Martin Lapointe’s hasty exit played a role in his choice.
After all, if Lapointe said he was going to play in Blainville, it’s because there was some interest on the goaltender’s part… But now, since he’s been drafted by the Titan, does he want to say no to the QMJHL?
There’s a lot of talent in the BCHL line-up, and maybe that had an impact on his decision too. But it’s still an odd story.
After all, it’s rare to see a situation like this…
At some point, I’d like to think that Vecvanags will explain why he decided not to play for the Titan in the QMJHL.
Until then, however, it’s normal to wonder.
Overtime
– All that’s left to do is sign Jeremy Swayman in Boston.
Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs highlighted the “unfinished business” of Boston’s offseason:https://t.co/tn6FWEWbfv
– NESN (@NESN) August 14, 2024
– Oh!
Moise Bombito to Nice. Ismael Koné in Marseille. Québécois talent travels well.
Rumor has it that another Quebec talent is on the short list of a Championship club.
– Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) August 14, 2024
– Cole Caufield has more goals (4) in the 3rd round of the playoffs than any active Leafs player. [Reddit]
– Dany Maciocia isn’t reassuring about Tyson Philpot. [TSN 690]