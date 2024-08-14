David Savard expects to hear a host of rumours about himself

As we all know, David Savard is an NHL veteran who enjoys mentoring the organization’s youngsters.

Since joining the Montreal Canadiens, he has taken on this role full-time.

Last year, there were several rumours of a trade, but that didn’t stop him from giving his all and being there for the youngsters.

Honestly, it’s hard to think of a better mentor for the Habs than the Québécois.

On Wednesday evening, the Sun Life Pro-Am, a friendly hockey match between professionals and amateurs, takes place at the Centre Vidéotron.

David Savard took time out for a Q&A with the media, and one of the questions raised concerned the youngsters pushing the blue line.

He still expects all kinds of rumors in his last year of contract https://t.co/IUgCnVbYwa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 14, 2024

“I understand the situation with an organization that relies on a lot of young people. There are going to be rumors. I’ll have to deal with that and not think about it on a daily basis. It’s part of reality and a possibility every day.” – David Savard

Rumours are part of the game, and a veteran like Savard understood that a long time ago.

He’s well aware of all the young prospects growing up in the organization.

He also knows that everyone goes through this in the NHL. Every veteran has been a youngster who has taken the place of a veteran in the past.

That’s the cycle of NHL life.

Savard also made it clear that he would very much like to stay in Montreal until the end of his contract, which expires on July 1ᵉʳ, 2025.

“If I can stay until the end of the year, I’d like that. After that, we’ll see what comes my way. For now, I’ll take it day by day. I know these stories will be talked about all year long, but we’re happy to stay.” – David Savard

I’d say the majority of Habs fans would love to see Savard stay with the organization until the end of his contract.

He’s very important to the organization, and even if he were no longer able to play, I’d still pay him just to be a mentor in the dressing room.

He could still support Paul Byron as a player development consultant in the future.

He’d be an ideal candidate, for sure, but he’s still got some good hockey left in him.

