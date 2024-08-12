Igor Shesterkin in the same conversation as Martin Brodeur, according to Cory Schneider

A few days ago, the NHL website unveiled its ranking of the top 10 goalkeepers in the NHL.

At the top, I think we can agree that seeing Igor Shesterkin is no surprise. He’s an excellent goalie.

The real surprise is Linus Ullmark at number 10. – Ilya Samsonov (probably)

There’s a new #⃣1⃣ on our Top 10 Goalies Right Now list! What are your thoughts on our list?@NHL | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/1kIQ5NAGRM – NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 8, 2024

If the Russian isn’t at the top of everyone’s rankings, he’s certainly in the top-3.

In 2023-2024, he finished the campaign with an efficiency average of .927 and a goals-against average of 2.28. In an era when he’s scoring goals for himself, it’s pretty impressive to see such stats.

The man who has been playing since the 2019-2020 season has a career goals-against average of 2.41 and an efficiency average of .922. The Russian will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025, and let’s just say he’ll be a top priority for the team. I have no doubt that he will become the highest-paid goaltender of all time.

One thing’s for sure, the Rangers have a flair for finding their franchise goaltender. From Mike Richter in the 90s, to Henrik Lundqvist in the 2010s, to Shesty in the 2020s…

The Rangers’ masked man may not have a Stanley Cup to his name (like Price and Lundqvist, for that matter), but he did win a Vézina Trophy in 2022, and in the playoffs, let’s just say he’s not one to crumble under pressure.

Is it too early to compare him to a great like Martin Brodeur, though? We’ll have a better idea in a few years.

Overtime

