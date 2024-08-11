Teemu Selanne once beat Roger Federer at tennis

Teemu Selanne once beat Roger Federer at tennisAuteur: dmiller
Contrary to what some believe, it was 100% the Finn’s decision to stay in Finland following his draft.
Teemu Selanne waited FOUR years to join the NHL after being drafted. https://t.co/H2asmmniJU pic.twitter.com/3PWkxlT7uK
He mentioned this inan excellent interview with Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.
I strongly suggest you listen to the episode with the Finnish legend. You’ll learn a lot about him.
One of the things I didn’t know about him was that he once won a tennis match against none other than Roger Federer.
Selanne was forming a duo with the former 13ᵉ best racket in the world, Jarkko Nieminen, when the latter announced his retirement.
The two Finns played in Helsinki, Finland, for Nieminen’s final round.
“There’s still one guy that you have never beaten.”@TeemuSel8nne is undefeated against Roger Federer in tennishttps://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/anVvreXgVC
“Now, every time I run into Roger, I tell him: remember, there’s one more guy you’ve never beaten.” – Teemu Selanne
I didn’t even know Selanne played tennis, but he really doesn’t look bad, judging by this montage of their confrontation.
Did you know that Selanne has a great sense of humor, and that he’s already got a Bruce Boudreau trick up his sleeve?
Teemu Selanne pulled the ultimate prank on Bruce Boudreau tricking him into thinking he was Wayne Gretzky https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/8VJvakdJA2
Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were one of the greatest duos to play in the NHL.https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/QzsF6ii7w6
“I’ll always remember him putting on his protective bracelets before going to sleep. I asked him why he put them on. He told me he’d already hurt his wrist in his sleep, so he wasn’t taking any more chances. One day, I put my son’s shin guards on before he went to sleep, telling him: once I hurt my knee and now I’m not taking any more chances.”
He’s definitely a great jokester and loves to laugh, as can be seen regularly throughout the episode.
On the other hand, there’s only one thing about him that makes me wonder: will the record of 76 goals in his rookie year ever be broken?
In my opinion, it’s one of the sport’s untouchable records, along with Wayne Gretzky’s 2857 career points.
