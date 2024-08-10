Taxes: Alex Ovechkin’s speech reminiscent of Michael Pezzetta’s

Earlier this summer, Michael Pezzetta made headlines for his comments on an American podcast. In particular, he talked about Montreal’s tax rate being “pretty crazy”.

It wasn’t exactly unanimous, let’s say.

It wasn't exactly unanimous, let's say.

We know that Quebec is known for its high tax rate. So that makes it so that while some thought it peculiar to see a guy in Pezzetta’s situation “complaining” about it all, some understood the essence of what he was saying.

That said, it would appear that Pezzetta isn’t the only one with such an opinion in the NHL, even far from Montreal. In an interview with Match TV in Russia, Ovechkin was also asked about his career earnings… and his discourse is not unlike that of the Habs forward :

Don’t forget that half my money is taken away for taxes. Everything they say about me, you have to divide by two. – Alex Ovechkin

The Capitals’ forward, who has estimated career earnings of over $165 million (U.S.), also seems to think taxes are pretty high in America. And in this case, we’re not talking about Quebec, we’re talking about Washington.

Of course, Ovechkin isn’t complaining about not having enough money (he’s been making around $9.5 million a year since the 2008-09 season), but once again, the subject of tax rates comes up. And I have a feeling that some people will wonder why he can’t pay less than that in taxes, as Pezzetta did.

That said, the Capitals forward already has plans in mind for his future. He’s trying to develop his own personal brand, and would like to draw inspiration from Michael Jordan, who developed his lucrative brand of basketball shoes.

Maybe one day we’ll see young field hockey players wearing “Ovi” brand sticks and skates…

