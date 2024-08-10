A 25th medal for Canada: a record for a non-boycotted Olympic Games

As everyone knows, Canada generally stands out much more at the Winter Olympics than at the Summer Olympics.In fact, the Canadian delegation is renowned for winning more medals at the Winter Olympics.On the other hand, the fact remains that Canada does very well at the Summer Olympics, and even more so at recent editions.

In Tokyo in 2021, Canada won 24 medals, including seven golds – a record for the Canadian delegation at a non-boycotted Olympic Games.

In 1984, in Los Angeles, Canada won 44 medals, but 14 Eastern Bloc countries, including Russia and East Germany, did not compete at the Games.And this year, in Paris, we were on course to see that mark of 24 medals surpassed, or at least equalled.

Well, officially, it was this morning that that 24-medal record was broken, as Katie Vincent secured Canada’s 25ᵉ medal by winning gold in the C-1 200-meter Canoe-Kayak final.

The 28-year old ceramicist won gold by a hundredth of a second ahead of American Nevin Harrison, who had won gold in Tokyo in 2021.

It’s quite an achievement for Canada, and even more so for Vincent, who in addition to her gold medal, set a new world record in her discipline with a time of 44.12 seconds.

The previous world record was held by Québécois Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, who commented on Katie Vincent’s race.

It’s also Vincent’s second medal in Paris, having previously won bronze with compatriot Sloan MacKenzie in the C-2 500 metres.

In short, 25 medals is a new record for Canada at a non-boycotted Olympic Games, and it’s also a record if you look at the gold medals alone.

With 25 medals (and counting), #Paris2024 is Canada’s MOST SUCCESSFUL Olympic Summer Games pic.twitter.com/YJ1eLuqleq – CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

With eight gold medals, Canada surpasses its best mark of seven set in Tokyo.We can all say a big thank you and a big bravo to 17-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh, who won three of those eight gold medals.

The craziest thing about this 25-medal haul is that it clearly could have been even bigger if it hadn’t been for disappointments in men’s basketball, women’s 3c3 basketball, decathlon with Damian Warner, boxing with Tammara Thibeault and women’s shot put with Sarah Mitton.

All these athletes could have won gold or just a medal.

And let’s not forget Canada’s 12 fourth-place finishes.

In short, you can’t have everything in life, and every disappointment hides a surprise in another discipline, as were Eleanor Harvey (bronze) in fencing, Alysha Newman (bronze) in pole vaulting and the women’s rugby 7s team (silver).

Canada’s medal tally may not stop at 25, as Marco Arop in the 800-metre final and Philip Kim in breaking represent good medal chances for Canada today.

Sarah Mitton was supposed to win a medal, and the men’s 4 x 100-metre team wasn’t, and within a rainy matter of minutes everything changed. The Olympics will stick with you, one way or another. https://t.co/1wtOBYcg4b – Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) August 10, 2024

– A big gold medal for France.

Volleyball : it’s done! The French successfully defend their Olympic crown. They defeat Poland in three sets in the final.#volleyball #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/b3qoAUcLIc – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 10, 2024

– To be continued.

– To be continued.

