Oilers players were torn apart after losing game #7 of the final

It’s impossible to know what it feels like to lose a Stanley Cup Final without having lived the experience.
And when you look at the Oilers players’ faces after losing Game 7 to the Panthers a few weeks ago, you realize it’s not “just tough”.
Some players are crying, others have their faces between their hands…
For real, it’s hard to watch :
No words pic.twitter.com/UuKMY4fipG
– The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 9, 2024
It’s like 24CH back in the day.
He’s one of the club’s leaders, and he wanted to make sure his teammates kept their heads up, because according to him, the Oilers will have another opportunity to win with the group in place right now :
Zach Hyman is that dude. The real deal https://t.co/NtvFyEG5cV
– Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 9, 2024
They need to think about the feeling of having lost the ultimate game to get motivated, and if that happens, they’ll be worth watching because they’ll have an even clearer goal in their sights.
Because at the end of the day, I’m convinced that the Oilers captain and his team-mates don’t want to go through the same thing a second time.
