Oilers players were torn apart after losing game #7 of the final

It’s impossible to know what it feels like to lose a Stanley Cup Final without having lived the experience.

And when you look at the Oilers players’ faces after losing Game 7 to the Panthers a few weeks ago, you realize it’s not “just tough”.

It looks excruciating .A video has been posted about it and you can see the guys are down.Not a cat is talking in the dressing room and the faces are long.

Some players are crying, others have their faces between their hands…

For real, it’s hard to watch :

No words pic.twitter.com/UuKMY4fipG – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 9, 2024

This video is from a show hosted by the Oilers called

It’s like 24CH back in the day.

That said, another segment of the show has been posted on social networks, in which we see Zach Hyman trying to motivate his group.

He’s one of the club’s leaders, and he wanted to make sure his teammates kept their heads up, because according to him, the Oilers will have another opportunity to win with the group in place right now :

Zach Hyman is that dude. The real deal https://t.co/NtvFyEG5cV – Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 9, 2024

You have to feel bad for a guy like Connor McDavid.He never got the chance to go all the way, and you can see the frustration (and disappointment) in his face.The same goes for Leon Draisaitl.The Oilers players need to use this moment to come back even stronger next season.

They need to think about the feeling of having lost the ultimate game to get motivated, and if that happens, they’ll be worth watching because they’ll have an even clearer goal in their sights.

Because at the end of the day, I’m convinced that the Oilers captain and his team-mates don’t want to go through the same thing a second time.

Overtime

– Do they have what it takes to be dominant again?

Inside look at Dallas Stars https://t.co/85ToA1ECmW – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 9, 2024

– New KHL contract for former second-round pick.