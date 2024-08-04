Doug Wilson admits letting Joe Pavelski go was a mistake

All general managers make good and not-so-good moves.It happens to the best, and no one is immune from a mistake.After all, all GMs are human.Former San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson, on the other hand, missed a good one on the eve of the 2019 free agent market opening.

He admitted it himself that he had made a serious mistake, and it’s easy to see why.

Following the 2018-19 season, Wilson decided not to extend the contract of the newly retired Joe Pavelski, who wasn’t quite 35 at the time.

Former Sharks GM Doug Wilson admits that Joe Pavelski probably should’ve retired a Shark (via @Sheng_Peng) pic.twitter.com/JBLmoCuMWX – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 4, 2024

“Sometimes, you can overanalyze things.” Doug Wilson pays tribute to Joe Pavelski & talks about Pavelski’s departure from #SJSharks for the first time: https://t.co/ixIfWm9zn6 – Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) August 4, 2024

“We should have found a way to re-sign him. It was a mistake.” – Doug Wilson

Incidentally, Wilson paid tribute to his former player in this text from Sheng Peng The American emerged from the free agent market with a three-year, $7 million annual contract to join the Dallas Stars.Since joining the Stars, the veteran has had a renewed energy. In fact, he recorded a personal high in points at age 38, with 81 points in 82 games.In five seasons with Dallas, Pavelski collected no less than 307 points in 369 regular-season games.He also added 43 points in 67 playoff games.

Not bad for a player who was between 35 and 40 years old. It should be pointed out that he was drafted 205ᵉ overall in 7ᵉ round ors of the 2003 draft.

Interestingly, Pavelski has played in every Stars game since his signing, except two in his first season with his new team.Pavelski finally announced his retirement as a member of the Stars last July.Wilson admitted that he had made a mistake, as he would have liked to see Pavelski retire in a Sharks uniform.

It’s normal to make mistakes, but you have to recognize them so you don’t repeat them.

