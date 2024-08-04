Doug Wilson admits letting Joe Pavelski go was a mistake

Doug Wilson admits letting Joe Pavelski go was a mistakeAuteur: esmith
He admitted it himself that he had made a serious mistake, and it’s easy to see why.
Following the 2018-19 season, Wilson decided not to extend the contract of the newly retired Joe Pavelski, who wasn’t quite 35 at the time.
Former Sharks GM Doug Wilson admits that Joe Pavelski probably should’ve retired a Shark
(via @Sheng_Peng) pic.twitter.com/JBLmoCuMWX
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 4, 2024
“Sometimes, you can overanalyze things.”
Doug Wilson pays tribute to Joe Pavelski & talks about Pavelski’s departure from #SJSharks for the first time: https://t.co/ixIfWm9zn6
– Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) August 4, 2024
“We should have found a way to re-sign him. It was a mistake.” – Doug Wilson
Not bad for a player who was between 35 and 40 years old. It should be pointed out that he was drafted 205ᵉ overall in 7ᵉ round ors of the 2003 draft.
It’s normal to make mistakes, but you have to recognize them so you don’t repeat them.
