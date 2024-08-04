Philip Tomasino: if the Habs want a low-cost forward, he’s a logical candidate.

For several months now, we’ve known that Kent Hughes was looking to add strength to the forward line, ideally for the top-6.

There are young players capable of playing in the top-6, but there aren’t that many who are available and don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Patrik Laine shouldn’t cost too much, but interest in the Finn isn’t very strong at the moment.

His general lack of effort and off-ice problems are not very attractive to general managers.On the other hand, another talented young player, who belongs to the Nashville Predators, could be available at a low price: Philip Tomasino.

The former 24ᵉ overall pick in the 2019 auction doesn’t seem to be in the Preds‘ good graces, and that could open the door for Kent Hughes to add some reinforcement to the forward line.

That’swhat Christian Matte of the La Poche Bleue website suggests.

Philip Tomasino’s path to Nashville was already difficult. Then Barry Trotz added Stamkos, Marchessault to the Predators. Here’s my take on where Tomasino fits into the plan.https://t.co/uduAqL9thh – Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) July 31, 2024

The additions of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault could hurt Tomasino if he stays in Nashville.

As Predators coverage reporterAlex Daugherty reports, Tomasino needs to improve his overall effort. Otherwise, this summer’s new additions (Stamkos and Marchessault) will eat up all his playing time.

Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette has already mentioned that he wants to see more from the young forward, even though he has good career statistics.Still, he has collected 70 points in 148 NHL games, with less than 13 minutes of playing time per game since the start of his career.His talent is undeniable, but he simply has to work harder and demonstrate that he wants to win and keep a regular position.

However, with the arrival of Stamkos and Marchessault on the free agent market, there won’t be much room left for Tomasino.

Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, Tommy Novak and Luke Evangelista come to mind.

Then there are veterans such as Mark Jankowski and Colton Sissons, who will be working to keep their place in the line-up.

A change of scenery could be beneficial for Tomasino, and Nashville’s lack of roster space suggests that the Habs could jump at the chance, should the price be right.

Paired with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, he could find the back of the net on a regular basis.It should be pointed out that Tomasino is still without a contract for next season, as he is a restricted free agent.Martin St-Louis could be a great help to the 23-year-old Ontarian, and he could find his feet with a more important role, possibly in the top-6, if he takes the chance, of course.

Whatever team he ends up on, he’ll have to show that he wants to stay in the NHL for good by working harder.

