Controversy in women’s boxing at the Olympics: Angela Price shares her opinion

If you don’t live under a rock, you’re aware that the 2024 Olympic Games have already been underway for a week in Paris.
We’re rediscovering several sports and discovering others we’d never have enjoyed watching.
However, in the last few days, there’s one situation that really stands out and is making headlines around the world.
I’m talking about the huge controversy in women’s boxing.
In the first round of the women’s under 66kg boxing tournament, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Italian boxer Angela Carini faced off.
That hasn’t stopped Angela Price, Carey Price’s wife, from speaking out on the subject, however.
She sided directly with those who are convinced that Imane Khelif is a man and that it’s horrible that a man can beat women in a women’s competition.
In short, Angela Price didn’t pull any punches in addressing the situation via her Instagram account when a surfer asked her the question.
It’s a very delicate subject that’s still very unclear and without evidence going completely one way or the other, but that didn’t stop Carey’s wife from speaking out.
In short, it’s an issue that remains to be followed in women’s boxing at the Olympic Games, as Imane Khelif won her second bout and will therefore be in the semi-finals.
– Italian boxer Angela Carini apologized to the Algerian boxer.
“Hi Imane, I hope you will win the Olympics”.
Sport above everything: Angela Carini gave us a message for Imane Khelif after the controversy #Paris2024 #Olympics #Boxing pic.twitter.com/FgsYUadp0H
– Fanpage.it (@fanpage) August 2, 2024
– Imane Khelif’s father defends his daughter.
Imane Khelif’s father defends his daughter:
“My daughter is a woman, we have all the evidence, including her birth certificate.
My daughter was just stronger than the Italian boxer. She works very hard. “
Terrible pic.twitter.com/P5dY63rkIz
– Algeria Football Media (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) August 3, 2024
