Controversy in women’s boxing at the Olympics: Angela Price shares her opinion

If you don’t live under a rock, you’re aware that the 2024 Olympic Games have already been underway for a week in Paris.

As usual, the Olympics are delivering superb moments and superb competitions that always remain very interesting to follow.

We’re rediscovering several sports and discovering others we’d never have enjoyed watching.

In short, the Olympic Games means lots of sports and lots of things to cover and analyze.

However, in the last few days, there’s one situation that really stands out and is making headlines around the world.

I’m talking about the huge controversy in women’s boxing.

In the first round of the women’s under 66kg boxing tournament, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Italian boxer Angela Carini faced off.

However, the bout lasted just 40 seconds, after the Italian boxer withdrew from the fight after receiving a solid punch from Khelif.So far, so good, so where does the controversy come from?Well, Khelif was excluded from the 2023 Worlds after failing an IBA (International Boxing Association) test designed to establish her gender.The Italian boxer withdrew from the fight, explaining afterwards that she had never been hit so hard in her life and that she had been scared.Here are the images of the fight.Obviously, the whole situation has created a huge debate in the public arena and on social networks.Many believe that Khelif is genetically a man who has become a woman, while others maintain that Khelif is indeed a woman.For the moment, however, the details of the situation are still unknown, and there is no evidence to support either possibility.

That hasn’t stopped Angela Price, Carey Price’s wife, from speaking out on the subject, however.

The wife of the former Montreal Canadiens goalie has never been tight-lipped, and this time she was no exception.

She sided directly with those who are convinced that Imane Khelif is a man and that it’s horrible that a man can beat women in a women’s competition.

She says that everyone can do what they want and dress how they want, but that there are limits.

In short, Angela Price didn’t pull any punches in addressing the situation via her Instagram account when a surfer asked her the question.

It’s a very delicate subject that’s still very unclear and without evidence going completely one way or the other, but that didn’t stop Carey’s wife from speaking out.

In short, it’s an issue that remains to be followed in women’s boxing at the Olympic Games, as Imane Khelif won her second bout and will therefore be in the semi-finals.

She is therefore guaranteed a medal, as there is no bronze medal match.The two semi-final losers each win a bronze medal.

– Wow.