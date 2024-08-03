Patrik Laine: only one team shows interest, says Don Waddell

I’m not telling you anything new when I say that Patrik Laine has been the talk of the town lately, for all kinds of reasons.

He was recently released from the NHL’s assistance program, and just when you thought trade rumors would explode with this announcement, it’s been pretty quiet.

Today, Stu Cowan appeared on Tony Marinaro’s The Sick Podcast and mentioned that he sees a lot of red flags in his case. A situation that reminds him of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Columbus GM opens up about stagnant Laine talkshttps://t.co/WU6dEom9kk – NHL Trade Rumors (@NHLTradeRumors) August 2, 2024

Waddell says he’s not too worried, because it’s normal at this time of year for it to be quiet.

However, we still don’t know which team has recently shown an interest in his services.

In addition to the Habs, the Carolina Hurricanes were often mentioned in rumours about the Finn.Linking him to the Habs is too easy, because the Tricolore has what it takes for the Jackets, and also needs a top-6 forward.Really, Laine ticks a lot of boxes for the Habs, but his hefty salary and overall situation can certainly give Kent Hughes pause.

That’s why I don’t see him coming to Montreal.

If there is a deal for Laine, it’s not likely to happen right away, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a team nobody expected.

I wonder what a former #2 pick who produced close to a point per game over the last two seasons, but had off-ice problems and was generally lazy would be worth.

Let’s wait and see what time brings.

Overtime

– One of the biggest “what ifs” in sports. Imagine what Sidney Crosby could have accomplished without a concussion.

Most career assists before turning 20 years old: 147 – Sidney Crosby

144 – Wayne Gretzky Pre-concussion Crosby was really on pace to be the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/CCLVOw99Vn – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 4, 2024

– We’re now halfway through the Olympic Games.

We’re officially at the halfway point at #Paris2024 Here are the updated medal standings. pic.twitter.com/7V8620jFsv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 4, 2024

– Well done for the Quebecer.

Great news for baseball in Quebec. https://t.co/kx3q1iyHZq – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 4, 2024

– Now that was pure athleticism.

Just 70 secs of Dominique being the “plumber” he was pic.twitter.com/gluR2U2WiS – William Payne (@TweetsbyCoachP) August 3, 2024

– A beautiful memory that proves that karma is very strong.