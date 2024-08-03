Skip to content
News

Patrik Laine: only one team shows interest, says Don Waddell

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine: only one team shows interest, says Don Waddell
Credit: Getty Images

I’m not telling you anything new when I say that Patrik Laine has been the talk of the town lately, for all kinds of reasons.

He was recently released from the NHL’s assistance program, and just when you thought trade rumors would explode with this announcement, it’s been pretty quiet.

Today, Stu Cowan appeared on Tony Marinaro’s The Sick Podcast and mentioned that he sees a lot of red flags in his case. A situation that reminds him of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell confirmed that there is only one team currently interested in the Finn.

Waddell says he’s not too worried, because it’s normal at this time of year for it to be quiet.

However, we still don’t know which team has recently shown an interest in his services.

In addition to the Habs, the Carolina Hurricanes were often mentioned in rumours about the Finn.

Linking him to the Habs is too easy, because the Tricolore has what it takes for the Jackets, and also needs a top-6 forward.

Really, Laine ticks a lot of boxes for the Habs, but his hefty salary and overall situation can certainly give Kent Hughes pause.

That’s why I don’t see him coming to Montreal.

If there is a deal for Laine, it’s not likely to happen right away, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a team nobody expected.

I wonder what a former #2 pick who produced close to a point per game over the last two seasons, but had off-ice problems and was generally lazy would be worth.

Let’s wait and see what time brings.

Overtime

– One of the biggest “what ifs” in sports. Imagine what Sidney Crosby could have accomplished without a concussion.

– We’re now halfway through the Olympic Games.

– Well done for the Quebecer.

– Now that was pure athleticism.

– A beautiful memory that proves that karma is very strong.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content