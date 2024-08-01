New hockey movie stars Teemu Selanne and Brett Hull

Teemu Selanne and Brett Hull each enjoyed incredible careers in the NHL. Now retired, they’ve decided to team up to star in a hockey movie!

Minor Leaguer (or Ligue Mineure in French) is a film in which we follow Jake McKay, captain of the Hemel Hawks, a minor-league team.McKay learns that his idol, Teemu Selanne, has bought his team, but that Selanne is an egomaniac behind the cameras. Selanne decides to appoint himself head coach and general manager of the team.

Brett Hull also plays himself in the film, acting as Selanne’s lifelong rival. He intends to buy Selanne’s rival Hawks team.

The characters of Selanne and Hull are very intense in this film, but we have to reassure people that this is just comedy. We already knew that Hull is intense in real life, but he gives it his all in this film!

The film is a comedy, and let’s just say that some of the jokes are pretty crude. I’ll let you judge for yourself with this excerpt Teemu Selanne posted on X.

Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien also make an appearance in this film, when Brett Hull stops by their Missin Curfew podcast, which also exists in real life!

Habsolument Fan ‘s Marco Normandin also covered this story.

The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.You can listen to the trailer here.

