New hockey movie stars Teemu Selanne and Brett Hull

New hockey movie stars Teemu Selanne and Brett HullAuteur: mjohnson
Teemu Selanne and Brett Hull each enjoyed incredible careers in the NHL. Now retired, they’ve decided to team up to star in a hockey movie!
Brett Hull also plays himself in the film, acting as Selanne’s lifelong rival. He intends to buy Selanne’s rival Hawks team.
The film is a comedy, and let’s just say that some of the jokes are pretty crude. I’ll let you judge for yourself with this excerpt Teemu Selanne posted on X.
Countdown over showtime @MinorLeaguerMov Vamos pic.twitter.com/3ODUJm8N6m
– Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) August 1, 2024
Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien also make an appearance in this film, when Brett Hull stops by their Missin Curfew podcast, which also exists in real life!
Habsolument Fan ‘s Marco Normandin also covered this story.
