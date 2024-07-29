Skip to content
Matvei Michkov: “That’s why he slipped”.

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

In 2023, the Canadian had the fifth pick in the draft. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton had the chance to draft a very talented Russian winger. We’re talking about the kind of guy who can change the face of a franchise.

If you replace the year 2023 with 2024, the sentence still stands. But what changes is the result.

In 2023, the Habs (like the four teams before them… and like the Coyotes at #6) said no to Matvei Michkov. But in 2024, the Habs GM was praying that Ivan Demidov would still be available.

And yet, the two players’ talents are comparable.

From what we’ve heard, Ivan Demidov knows what defensive rebounding is, and he also knows how to treat his teammates properly. These are two good differences with Mishkov.

But is that what convinced the Habs to turn their nose up at Mishkov in 2023 in favor of David Reinbacher? Who knows.

In any case, according to Daniel Brière, the reason Michkov slipped to Philly (at #7) was clearly because of his contract in Russia. Without it, in his opinion, he would have emerged in the top-2 or top-3 of his class, led by Connor Bedard.

That’s what the Flyers GM said at a press conference to introduce Michkov to the Pennsylvania press.

Of course, the GM wouldn’t disagree, since the contract story makes both player and club look good. And now that the Russian has ended his three-season deal (2023 to 2026) two years early to land in Philly as early as 2024, the other clubs look bad.

But did six clubs (or five, given that no one blames the Blackhawks for Connor Bedard’s selection) who are aiming for the long term by rebuilding really say no because of the contract? I have my doubts.

In any case, one thing’s for sure: Habs fans can’t wait to see Demidov in town – probably in a year’s time. And right now, that’s all that seems to matter in Montreal.

Overtime

– Logical.

– If he’s traded, he’ll pitch in the playoffs. Whether he “likes it” or not.

– Salary cap era: who had more playoff success?[NYT]

– Big duel in France.

