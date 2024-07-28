Ryan Lomberg sees Jonathan Huberdeau as one of the NHL’s bestAuteur: ewilson
A goaltender who performs well in the playoffs, a solid defense, a few star players and depth are all essential aspects of a team’s quest for top honors.
Having just won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, Lomberg has played a key role in the team’s bottom-6.
Lomberg signed with the Calgary Flames on July 1ᵉʳ on the terms of a 2-year contract, for an annual salary of $2 million.
Here’s an excerpt:
He recalled that four years ago, when he arrived with the Panthers, the team didn’t look like a serious Stanley Cup contender.
“I’m very excited to have Huberdeau back. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best players in the league. His talent is world-class. He’s a great teammate.” – Ryan Lomberg
Hubidou’s talent is undeniable, but with his last two seasons of 55 and 52 points, I don’t see how he’d be one of the NHL’s best players.
It’s good to see that Lomberg is looking forward to playing with the Quebecer.
To hear him talk, players who haven’t had the chance to play with Huberdeau are missing out.
Let’s see what the Flames have in store for us this season.
