In a Stanley Cup contender, you need a mix of different types of players who play their roles to perfection.

A goaltender who performs well in the playoffs, a solid defense, a few star players and depth are all essential aspects of a team’s quest for top honors.

We know that playoff hockey is pretty rough, and it takes players who are not afraid of anything.Ryan Lomberg is one such player.

Having just won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, Lomberg has played a key role in the team’s bottom-6.

Lomberg signed with the Calgary Flames on July 1ᵉʳ on the terms of a 2-year contract, for an annual salary of $2 million.

He will join the club that gave him his first chance in the NHL, and will be reunited with his friend and former teammate, Jonathan Huberdeau.Lomberg spoke to NHL Network today about his new contract with the Flames and his reunion with Huberdeau.

Here’s an excerpt:

Ryan Lomberg is excited to be back where his NHL career started with the @NHLFlames. He also can’t wait to be reunited with Jonathan Huberdeau. @JamieHersch | @Rupper17 | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/IZXyp4zgJk – NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 28, 2024

To listen to the entire interview, click here Lomberg is obviously very excited about the new challenge that awaits him.

He recalled that four years ago, when he arrived with the Panthers, the team didn’t look like a serious Stanley Cup contender.

“I’m very excited to have Huberdeau back. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best players in the league. His talent is world-class. He’s a great teammate.” – Ryan Lomberg

A few years later, he finds himself with a Cup ring, and he hopes to do the same in Calgary.What stood out most in this interview, however, was the part about Jonathan Huberdeau.

Hubidou’s talent is undeniable, but with his last two seasons of 55 and 52 points, I don’t see how he’d be one of the NHL’s best players.

At least not right now.To this, Lomberg added that he was probably most looking forward to returning to Calgary to see Huberdeau play, get a front-row seat and be able to cheer him on again.

It’s good to see that Lomberg is looking forward to playing with the Quebecer.

It can only help the Flames (and especially Huberdeau) get back on track.

To hear him talk, players who haven’t had the chance to play with Huberdeau are missing out.

Let’s see what the Flames have in store for us this season.

