Chris Kreider watched the Stanley Cup Final in pain

Chris Kreider watched the Stanley Cup Final in painAuteur: dmiller
The Stanley Cup Final always attracts many fans, even if the fan’s favorite team is eliminated.
You know there’s going to be good hockey, and the intensity increases as the series progresses.
Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers haven’t had it easy in recent years.
This year, the club was eliminated in the 3ᵉ round and Kreider was very disappointed not to have the chance to take part.
Chris Kreider said he “unfortunately” watched the Cup Final.
“I usually don’t, but for whatever reason I just wanted to suffer through it.”
The Rangers have a very good club, but the franchise’s playoff failures in recent years are too much.
Add to that guys like Alexis Lafrenière, who finally had his breakout year, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil, and it’s hard to get past that.
Yet the club hasn’t reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2014, the year the infamous contact between Kreider and Carey Price happened.
