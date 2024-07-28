Chris Kreider watched the Stanley Cup Final in pain

The Stanley Cup Final always attracts many fans, even if the fan’s favorite team is eliminated.

You know there’s going to be good hockey, and the intensity increases as the series progresses.

For NHL players, the Stanley Cup Final represents a childhood dream, an ultimate dream.However, there are only two teams who take part each year.

Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers haven’t had it easy in recent years.

This year, the club was eliminated in the 3ᵉ round and Kreider was very disappointed not to have the chance to take part.

Chris Kreider said he “unfortunately” watched the Cup Final. “I usually don’t, but for whatever reason I just wanted to suffer through it.” – Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 25, 2024

“I don’t normally watch the final, but for some reason I just wanted to suffer through it.” – Chris Kreider

The Rangers have a very good club, but the franchise’s playoff failures in recent years are too much.

Their core of Igor Shesterkin, Mika Zibanejad, Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox makes them one of the good ones in the NHL.

Add to that guys like Alexis Lafrenière, who finally had his breakout year, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil, and it’s hard to get past that.

Yet the club hasn’t reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2014, the year the infamous contact between Kreider and Carey Price happened.

Every Montreal Canadiens fan strongly believed that the Habs would reach the grand final that year.Maybe karma has struck Kreider and the Rangers since then, who knows?

