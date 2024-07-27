Skip to content
News

The prospect who wants to leave the Flyers was mistreated by the organization

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
The prospect who wants to leave the Flyers was mistreated by the organization
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Before Kent Hughes was hired to coach the Habs, I was one of those who wanted Daniel Brière to be hired.

After all, he’s from Quebec and played in Montreal. However, I’m not the biggest fan of his work since he took the helm of the Flyers. Since his hiring, he’s made a series of blunders, including the selection of Jett Luchanko (instead of Zeev Buium).

There’s also the Alexei Kolosov file, which has posed a problem. A few days ago, we learned that the Russian prospect wanted nothing more to do with training, and today we learned the reasons behind the youngster’s intentions.

According to Tony Androckitis, someone who seems to be very close to coaches in the AHL, Kolosov was mistreated by the Flyers’ club-school at the end of the season. The goalie came to play two games after his season in the KHL, and apparently the Phantoms put him up in a hotel by himself, and the man who doesn’t speak very good English felt very isolated.

He reportedly told the team he wasn’t coming back next season.

It’s a good thing Matvei Michkov is in Philly, because managing the roster isn’t necessarily a success story…

This isolation, combined with the fact that Ivan Fedotov, another young Russian goaltender in the organization, received an NHL contract, are factors that prompted the goaltender to give up on his North American club.

And for those who dare to defend the organization, put yourself in the youngster’s shoes for two seconds…

What’s worse is that Philadelphia management made sure this situation wouldn’t arise with Matvei Michkov.

They made sure that the prospect felt welcome in the U.S. and that isolation and language barriers weren’t a factor.

Overtime

– Patrik Laine linked to the Panthers.

– Attention all interested parties.

– It’s confirmed: Danny Jansen is leaving for Boston.

– Not bad.

– Great win.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content