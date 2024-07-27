Charity event: Chris Kreider taunted (and honored) Martin St-Louis this week

Chris Kreider isn’t exactly a crowd favorite in Montreal. The Montreal public still hasn’t forgiven him for the time he came into contact with Carey Price during the 2014 playoffs, which ruined the Habs’ hopes.

10 years later, he’s still being booed at the Bell Centre.

That said, the fact remains that Kreider has a connection to a current member of the organization in Montreal: Martin St-Louis. The two played together in New York, and came very close to winning the Stanley Cup… in 2014.

And clearly, there’s still a spirit of camaraderie between the two former teammates. Earlier this week (Thursday evening, to be exact), the pair took part in a charity event in Connecticut for the Shoulder Check Foundation, which aims to raise awareness of mental health issues.

St-Louis coached the White team, while Kreider played on the Blue team. The event also featured a shootout.

For the occasion, Kreider decided to taunt his former teammate a little by pulling off… the classic MSL feint. And he didn’t fail to let him know it.

One of the funnier moments of last night, Chris Kreider was pointing to Martin St. Louis who was the coach of the White team. That was one of St. Louis go-to shootout moves. pic.twitter.com/nJSI2DJUk1 – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) July 26, 2024

Of course, at events like these, the guys are mostly there to put on a show. And Kreider understood this, making sure to steal the show with this feint while taunting St-Louis.

Clearly, it was meant as an act of war, and even as a tribute in a way. But the Rangers player’s reaction was quite comical.

In addition to Kreider and St-Louis, other NHL players took part in the event. Rangers’ Matt Rempe and Jonathan Quick also jumped on the ice for the occasion.

In fact, it was Kreider who encouraged his two team-mates to take part in the event for the cause.

In short, it was a great moment of camaraderie between Kreider and his former teammate, now coach of the Habs. I imagine St-Louis appreciated it… but would find it a little less funny if Kreider had had such a reaction in a real Rangers-Canadian game.

